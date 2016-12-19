Disney Reaches $7 Billion at Global Box Office

Walt Disney Studio became the first ever studio to hit the $7 billion milestone at the global box office, doing so following the $290 million worldwide debut of Star Wars: Rogue One. The record was achieved in the first year that saw releases from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

“This historic achievement is possible because all of our film studios are bringing their absolute best to the table, telling great stories of all kinds that resonate with audiences across borders, gender, and generations,” said Alan Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios. “These films work because each one has not only something for everyone, but everything for someone. It’s our honor to be able to create these experiences for audiences, and we’re thankful to them for continuing to come out to the theater with us.”

Highlights on individual titles, provided by Disney, are included below: