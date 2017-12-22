Double Debut: German Screens Install Europe’s First Sony 4K Laser Projector

PRESS RELEASE

22nd December 2017 – Sony Digital Cinema 4K has confirmed the sale of Europe’s first SRX-R815DS 4K laser dual projection system to German cinema operators.

Two of the high-brightness systems have been purchased by Cinecitta’ Nuremberg, one of Europe’s largest and most technically advanced multiplexes.

A further SRX-R815DS system has been purchased by CineSpace for its luxurious Waterfront complex in Bremen. Breathtaking images on the 25m, screen 3 – the largest in northern Germany – are matched by an immersive listening experience in DOLBY ATMOS.

Installed by leading cinema exhibition services supplier in Europe, CinemaNext, all systems were installed and operational in time for the hotly-awaited European opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 14, which will be made available to cinemas as a native 4K digital cinema package (DCP).

Both exhibitor customers are also taking advantage of FINITY from Sony Digital Cinema. This complete solution for Premium Large Format (PLF) screen owners combines Sony’s HDR-ready 4K dual projection systems with an exclusive package of FINITY branded screen splashes, posters and marketing materials.

“Laser projection in Sony 4K is literally out of this world… from the flash of every light sabre to the inky blackness of deep space.” says Karl-Joachim Lohkamp, Managing Director of CinemaNext Deutschland.

“We’re delighted that two of Germany’s most successful and commercially ambitious operators are redefining big-screen entertainment with the hotly-awaited SRX-R815DS. And what better way to introduce audiences to this awesome projection solution than the latest spectacular instalment of the Star Wars saga.” Comments Oliver Pasch, Sales Director, Sony Digital Cinema 4K.

About the SRX-R815DS

Ideal for Premium Large Format (PLF) screen owners, the SRX-R815DS dual 4K laser projection system assures cinema patrons of a spectacular movie-going experience in 2D or ultra-smooth, natural 3D. Teaming class-leading picture quality with attractive ownership costs, the HDR-ready laser projection system combines two Sony SRX-R815 projectors to deliver a 30,000 lumen total output plus an industry-leading contrast ratio of 10,000:1 – ideal for presenting the new wave of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content on suitably sized screens. Together with Sony’s latest generation SXRD panel technology and true 4K optics, the long-life laser light source eliminates the need for regular lamp replacement, cutting operating costs and reducing routine maintenance.

