Early Weekend Estimates: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cracks Top 10 All-Time, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Could Challenge for Top Weekend Spot

Saturday Report: Star Wars: The Last Jedi scored another $19.064 million on Friday, bringing its 15-day domestic cume to a massive $483.8 million. That puts the blockbuster 23 percent ahead of where last year’s Rogue One stood at the same point in release, while coming in an expected 29.5 percent behind The Force Awakens‘ 15-day total. For the four-day weekend, we’re currently projecting a take around $70 million.

With Friday’s gross, The Last Jedi surpassed the lifetime haul of The Phantom Menace ($474.5 million) to become the tenth highest grossing domestic release of all-time. Finding Dory ($486.3 million) and the Beauty and the Beast live action remake ($504 million) are next on the list of films that Jedi will pass this weekend, which will also officially make it the #1 film of 2017 in the process. Rogue One ($532.2 million) and The Dark Knight ($534.9 million) will likewise soon be eclipsed as Last Jedi is on course to become the sixth highest grossing North American release of all-time by sometime Monday or Tuesday.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to perform in line with our pre-release breakout expectations, adding another $17.75 million on Friday to bring its ten-day domestic haul up to a strong $137 million. By comparison, the sequel is pacing 18 percent ahead of the ten-day gross of 2006’s Night at the Museum. Friday’s gross was also impressively up 42 percent from last Friday’s gross, per studio notes. Sony is projecting a four-day weekend between $66.5 million and $70 million, giving the smash hit a realistic shot at challenging The Last Jedi for the top spot across the three-day and/or four-day weekend.

Pitch Perfect 3 ($6.6 million), The Greatest Showman ($5.37 million), and Ferdinand ($4.5 million) rounded out the top five yesterday, while Coco took in another $2.828 million in sixth place.

Meanwhile, The Shape of Water added $1.17 million in semi-wide release for an updated total of $13.3 million, while Steven Spielberg’s The Post saw another $171,472 come in from its nine locations yesterday and now stands at $1.37 million from its platform release thus far.

A mix of four-day weekend estimates from both the studios and our own projections are below. Updated studio estimates will follow throughout the weekend.

(Note: % changes in the table below reflect the current weekend’s four-day estimates compared to last weekend’s three-day grosses.)

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $70,000,000 -2% 4,232 0 $16,541 $534,607,899 3 Disney 2 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $68,000,000 87% 3,765 0 $18,061 $187,255,967 2 Sony / Columbia 3 Pitch Perfect 3 $24,000,000 20% 3,468 21 $6,920 $70,490,470 2 Universal 4 The Greatest Showman $20,350,000 131% 3,316 310 $6,137 $53,865,986 2 Fox 5 Ferdinand $15,550,000 113% 3,337 -293 $4,660 $57,710,105 3 Fox 6 Coco $10,000,000 86% 2,104 -7 $4,753 $10,000,000 6 Disney 7 All the Money in the World $7,100,000 — 2,074 — $3,423 $14,260,000 1 Sony / TriStar 8 Downsizing $5,800,000 17% 2,664 -4 $2,177 $18,258,365 2 Paramount 9 Wonder (2017) $4,600,000 132% 1,193 63 $3,856 $122,908,865 7 Lionsgate 10 Father Figures $4,500,000 37% 2,902 0 $1,551 $13,535,000 2 Warner Bros. 11 Justice League $1,600,000 3% 1,101 0 $1,453 $225,962,000 7 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Darkest Hour $7,700,000 98% 943 137 $8,165 $20,347,287 6 Focus Features 2 The Shape of Water $5,000,000 67% 756 30 $6,614 $17,140,155 5 Fox Searchlight 3 Thor: Ragnarok $1,200,000 44% 540 -161 $2,222 $1,200,000 9 Disney 4 Daddy’s Home 2 $1,000,000 7% 770 -303 $1,299 $101,869,807 8 Paramount 5 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $975,000 86% 266 -41 $3,665 $24,464,084 12 Fox Searchlight 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $870,000 67% 391 -56 $2,225 $100,873,049 8 Fox 7 The Star $700,000 -55% 661 -445 $1,059 $700,000 7 Sony / Columbia