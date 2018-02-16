Early Weekend Report: ‘Black Panther’ Pounces to February Record $25.2M Thursday Night; Overseas Up to $47M

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Black Panther ripped $25.2 million at the domestic box office last night, nearly doubling the previous February record-holder — Deadpool‘s $12.7 million — and marking the second biggest ever debut for an MCU title, besting Civil War‘s $25.0 million and coming in just behind Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $27.6 million.

Last night’s debut also stands as the second best ever start for a pre-summer release, topping The Hunger Games‘ $19.7 million and coming in just behind Batman v Superman‘s $27.7 million.

On the domestic end, we’re remaining cautious with projections given the unique territory this film is in and the lack of direct apples-to-apples comparisons with the extended holiday weekend in play. That being said, we remain confident in our final pre-release forecast of a $179M+ three-day / $205M+ four-day opening based on modest-to-relatively conservative scenarios. You can read more analysis on that and weekend expectations here.

We’ll have updated projections and official Friday estimates on Saturday morning, with continued updates throughout the weekend.

Overseas

The studio also reports that international earnings have reached a strong $47 million through three days of release. The film had a staggered rollout in 40 territories through Thursday, with an additional five set to open today. Disney notes Panther is the number one film in all territories thus far, with standout debuts including $10.1 million in the United Kingdom and $9.5 million from Korea.. They U.K. three-day total registers 90 percent ahead of Doctor Strange and 41 percent above Thor: Ragnarok, while Korea’s opening day marked the second biggest ever for an MCU title (trailing only Ultron).

Additional notes and breakdowns from the studio:

Territories GBO UK $10.1M Korea $9.5M Taiwan $2.4M France $2.3M Australia $2.3M Brazil $1.9M Malaysia $1.9M Hong Kong $1.7M Thailand $1.7M Indonesia $1.6M Philippines $1.4M Germany $1.0M Singapore $1.0M Other $8.2M Total $47.0M

New openers (Feb. 15)

Australia: Opening day was an estimated $1.4M ($2.3M including previews), making it the third biggest ever February opening day. It is +74% ahead of Ant-Man, +67% ahead of GOTG 1 and +37% ahead of Dr Strange.

Opening day was an estimated $1.4M ($2.3M including previews), making it the third biggest ever February opening day. It is +74% ahead of Ant-Man, +67% ahead of GOTG 1 and +37% ahead of Dr Strange. Brazil: Opening day was an estimated $1.9M, placing it at #1 in the market. It is +164% ahead of Ant-Man, +83% ahead of Wonder Woman, +36% ahead of Justice League and +9% ahead of Deadpool.

Opening day was an estimated $1.9M, placing it at #1 in the market. It is +164% ahead of Ant-Man, +83% ahead of Wonder Woman, +36% ahead of Justice League and +9% ahead of Deadpool. Germany: Opening day was an estimated $1.0M, placing it as #1 in the market. It is +159% ahead of Ant-Man and +125% ahead of Dr Strange (Wed opening).

Opening day was an estimated $1.0M, placing it as #1 in the market. It is +159% ahead of Ant-Man and +125% ahead of Dr Strange (Wed opening). Rest of Latin America: Black Panther opened at #1 in all the new markets there; Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia. Opening day across the region was very similar to Thor: Ragnarok.

Black Panther opened at #1 in all the new markets there; Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia. Opening day across the region was very similar to Thor: Ragnarok. Rest of Europe: Black Panther opened in a number of smaller European markets yesterday and was #1 in Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Rep, Greece, Israel, Portugal, Serbia and Ukraine. Also, Black Panther has taken the #1 spot in France, Belgium and Switzerland post Valentine’s Day.

Black Panther opened in a number of smaller European markets yesterday and was #1 in Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Rep, Greece, Israel, Portugal, Serbia and Ukraine. Also, Black Panther has taken the #1 spot in France, Belgium and Switzerland post Valentine’s Day. Rest of Asia: Black Panther continues to sit at #1 in most markets and saw some incredibly strong holds, including Singapore (day 2 +77% vs day 1), Malaysia (day 2 +18% vs day 1), Korea (day 2 equal to day 1), Indonesia (day 2 just -3% vs day 1) and Hong Kong (day 3 just -3% vs day 2). Korea is at $9.5M already after just 2 days.

Looking at the same suite of territories at today’s exchange rates, Black Panther is currently pacing ahead of comparable first-installment MCU films such as Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy in most territories. However, it is not apples-to-apples at this early stage due to the varying release patterns of those comps for the territories to date. We’ll have a comprehensive look at the global debut on Sunday.

Major markets not opening this weekend include Russia (Feb. 22), Japan (March 1), and China (March 9).

Of note, premium formats are playing well domestically – IMAX previews generated an estimated $3M from 404 IMAX screens in North America, a virtual dead heat with Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War as the best ever Marvel Thursday preview opening.