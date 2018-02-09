Early Weekend Report: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Opens Up to $5.6M on Thursday Night, Pacing Close to Predecessor

Friday Report: Fifty Shades Freed took in $5.6 million from last night’s opening shows, which began at 7pm in 3,150 locations, according to Universal. That’s only 2 percent below the $5.72 million earned by last year’s Fifty Shades Darker on the same pre-Valentine’s weekend. That film ended up taking in $21.45 million for Thursday night + Friday combined as part of an overall $46.6 million opening weekend.

While it stands to reason this third and final film in the trilogy could end up slightly more front-loaded — especially with many fans holding off viewing plans until Valentine’s Day on Wednesday — this start bodes well for the film to meet our pre-release expectations of a debut weekend close to $40 million or slightly above.

Meanwhile, no early opening shows were held for Warner Bros.’ The 15:17 to Paris or Sony’s Peter Rabbit. Targeting three very different audiences, it’s widely expected all three new releases will come in atop the weekend box office.

Follow us on Twitter for updated estimates and reports throughout the weekend.