Early Weekend Report: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Grabs $1.5M, ‘Hostiles’ Earns $370K on Thursday Night

Friday Update: Fox reports this morning that Maze Runner: The Death Cure grossed $1.5 million from its first shows on Thursday evening, lining up with pre-release expectations. By comparison, that comes in just 12 percent behind its predecessor The Scorch Trials‘ $1.7 million Thursday bow in September 2015. That film went on to earn $11.0 million for its overall opening day and $30.3 million for opening weekend. For another comparison point, the third film in the Divergent series — Allegiant — scored $2.35 million on Thursday night two years ago, part of an $11.94 million opening day and $29.03 million opening weekend.

Should Death Cure perform somewhere between the average of those two films, it remains on course for an opening weekend in the low-to-mid $20 million range. That should be enough to score a first place debut, although we continue to expect another strong hold from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in second place.

Meanwhile, Hostiles secured a solid $370,000 from 1,893 locations last night (that excludes the entire day’s gross from 119 locations that were already running the film in limited release). By comparison, Hostiles came in 85 percent stronger than The Promise‘s $200,000 Thursday start last spring (part of a $4.1 million weekend), while last week’s 12 Strong earned $900,000 and went on to $15.8 million for the weekend.

Follow Boxoffice on Twitter for continued updates throughout the weekend, including official Friday estimates and early weekend estimates on Saturday morning.