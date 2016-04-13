Barco and Diversified team up to deliver the ultimate cinema Lobby Experience

PRESS RELEASE

Sacramento, Calif. USA – 13 April 2016 – Barco, the global leader in digital cinema, is expanding its relationship with Diversified, the nation’s second largest AV integrator, to strengthen its offering and services for its roll-out of the Barco Lobby Experience to movie theaters. Together, Barco and Diversified will create, deploy and manage Barco’s innovative, advanced technological platform that transforms the cinema lobby into an engaging, revenue-generating entertainment center.

As a key component of CinemaBarco, the Lobby Experience is designed to empower exhibitors in differentiating their cinemas with premium experiences, while gaining operational efficiencies throughout the theater. The Barco Lobby Experience turns an cinema lobby into an immersive storytelling environment, utilizing a dynamic combination of animated box office, concession and menu boards, dynamic movie posters, and multi-screen, synchronized feature film promotional content called “Lobby Dominations.”

“The Barco Lobby Experience represents the next wave in cinema entertainment, and we are thrilled to join with Diversified to bring this game-changing cinema entertainment solution to the next generation of moviegoers today,” comments Jim Molony, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Diversified has been a great Barco partner for many years and we look forward to growing our relationship with them to deliver innovative digital marketing programs and social media campaigns that monetize the lobby.”

Barco and Diversified just completed deployment of a Barco Lobby Experience solution at Regal LA LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center, launched earlier this month.

A turnkey cinema lobby experience

Moving forward, Barco and Diversified will jointly develop customized lobby solutions for exhibition partners, providing all AV system components, engineering and design, as well as creating, managing and scheduling the content. Diversified will bring its top-notch expertise in integration, engineering and installation as well as hardware procurement and project management to ensure a smooth implementation.

“Digitizing the cinema lobby is the next frontier. Barco is the ideal technology company to lead this exciting industry initiative, and we look forward to providing our industry knowledge and vast customer network to empower them to take the Barco Lobby Experience to the next level,” comments John Scarcella, Vice President, Business Development for Diversified.

The Lobby Experience delivers customized branding and promotional messages to the right audience, at the right time, on the right device to create an immersive, engaging customer experience. By leveraging its strong relationships with movie studios and third-party hardware providers, Barco is the only digital lobby technology provider to offer a complete solution designed specifically for the cinema, including:

• Movie assets provided directly by studios

• Hardware including LCD and LED displays of all sizes, projectors, and lighting solutions

• Digital Media players and video distribution hardware

• Barco’s proprietary content management system designed to make it easy to manage lobby-specific content

• Full integration services for POS and other existing corporate platforms

• Content creation and management services to fully customize each lobby

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leader in custom solutions and managed services for a broad spectrum of media delivery challenges. They specialize in the use of technology for complex and scalable professional broadcast, corporate communications and digital signage networks that provide businesses with the enhanced capability of creating, managing and monetizing original digital content.

About Barco

Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops networked visualization products for the Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare markets. Barco has its own facilities for Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, R&D and Manufacturing in Europe, North America and APAC. Barco (NYSE Euronext Brussels: BAR) is active in more than 90 countries with 3,300 employees worldwide. Barco posted sales of 1.029 billion euro in 2015.