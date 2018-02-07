Event Cinema Association Awards – Full List of 2018 Winners

US event cinema distributor Fathom Events was presented with 11 admissions awards, including the only Gold medal for last year’s smash hit Pokémon The Movie – I Choose You!, at this year’s Event Cinema Association conference at the Vue West End in London.

Gold medals are awarded to those titles that secure 500,000 admissions worldwide, while Silver goes to those garnering 250,000 and Bronze to those with 100,000.

In addition to Gold for Pokémon The Movie – I Choose You!, Fathom Events also won 10 Bronze awards for titles as diverse as In Our Hands – The Battle for Jerusalem, the documentary about the Six-Day War, and Turner Classic Movies’ Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary.

Demonstrating the international nature of the Event Cinema industry, medals also went to UK distributors Exhibition on Screen, Trafalgar Releasing and the Royal Opera House, Italy’s Nexo, Pathé Live from France and Piece of Magic Entertainment from the Netherlands.

Newcomer Trafalgar Releasing won two gongs: a Silver for Dave Gilmour Live in Pompeii, a music concert attended by nearly 400,000 fans in cinemas worldwide, and a Bronze for “Rammstein: Paris”, the film of the German heavy metal band’s 2012 concert in France.

Trafalgar Director of Distribution Alice De Rosa said, “Trafalgar Releasing has had an incredible first year under our new ownership and brand. It is an honor to be recognized today by the ECA, on the first anniversary of the new company, with box office achievement awards for ‘David Gilmour Live At Pompeii’ and ‘Rammstein Paris’. We remain committed to breaking boundaries across the film and Event Cinema sector and are looking forward to a jam-packed year ahead.”

ECA Managing Director Melissa Cogavin said, “Every year we do this we are encouraged by the enthusiasm and number of medals to award to our members. It’s an honor to recognize how hard our members work throughout the year and at the ECA we want to grow the industry; we feel that this ceremony goes a long way to raise the profile as much as providing a well-deserved feel-good factor for all concerned.”

The ECA said that Awards for Excellence recognizing the best exhibitors and outstanding contribution categories would take place later this year.

Full list of winners:

Bronze Awards (100,000 admissions)

Exhibition on Screen (UK)

Painting the Modern Garden From Monet to Matisse

I, Claude Monet

Fathom Events (USA)

Disney’s Newsies – The Broadway Musical

Is Genesis History

In Our Hands – The Battle For Jerusalem

Jeepers Creepers 3

Samaritan’s Purse Presents Facing Darkness

The Princess Bride 30th Anniversary (1987) Presented by TCM

Steve McQueen: American Icon

Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary (1952) Presented by TCM

Genesis Paradise Lost

Mully

Nexo Digital (Italy)

Loving Vincent

Pathé Live (France)

Bolshoi Ballet, The Sleeping Beauty

Bolshoi Ballet, Swan Lake

Royal Opera House (UK)

Madame Butterfly

Othello

The Nutcracker

Trafalgar Releasing (UK)

Rammstein Paris

Silver Awards (250,000 admissions)

Piece of Magic Entertainment (Netherlands)

Andre Rieu Maastricht Concert 2017

Trafalgar Releasing (UK)

Dave Gilmour Live in Pompeii

Gold Award (500,000 admissions)

Fathom Events (USA)