Fandango Announces Tickets on Sale for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Scheduled for Tomorrow Night

PRESS RELEASE —

LOS ANGELES (October 8, 2017) — Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, has announced that tickets for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” are scheduled to go on sale tomorrow night. Each Fandango VIP fan who buys one ticket or more to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Fandango will get a complimentary* poster, while supplies last, from Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s movie merchandise marketplace.

Fans can also order “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie ticket gift cards on Fandango starting tomorrow night at https://www.fandango.com/giftcards.

According to a Fandango moviegoer survey, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the year’s most anticipated movie. A separate Fandango survey revealed that 95% of fans plan to see the movie on a large format screen.

To celebrate the film’s upcoming release on December 15, Fandango FanShop is currently offering a curated selection of “Star Wars” gear and collectibles, including limited edition posters & t-shirts, Funko Pop! figures, plushies, backpacks, puzzles, toys and special items for the home including a “Death Star” cutting board, spatulas, lightsaber BBQ tongs, and more. The wide range of offerings can be found at Fandango FanShop’s “Star Wars” hub at https://www.fandangofanshop.com/movies/star-wars.

“There’s nothing quite like a new ‘Star Wars’ movie, with its nostalgic appeal, new characters and creatures, rousing action and inspiring storyline,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “This is why we go to the movies, and fans are eager to get their advance tickets to see ‘Last Jedi’ two months from now.”