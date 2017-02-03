Fandango: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Pre-Sales Outpacing ‘Finding Dory’

Fandango’s official press release is below. BoxOffice is currently forecasting Beauty and the Beast could open in the realm of $144 million domestically in March.

Fandango, having seen its best-ever January in terms of ticket sales, is now reporting phenomenal advance ticket sales for Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” opening on March 17.

Advance tickets went on sale on Monday, and since that time, “Beauty” on Fandango represents:

* The #1 ticket-seller among all titles on Fandango this week;

* The #1 family pre-seller at same point in the Fandango sales cycle (three days in), topping previous family record-holder, “Finding Dory;”

* Unstoppable early pre-sales, the likes of which Fandango normally sees for a superhero movie;

* Hundreds of sold-out showtimes across the country, six weeks before the movie opens.

“With its dazzling new trailers, ‘Beauty’ is creating tremendous buzz among movie fans of all ages,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Its pre-sales rival those of a superhero movie.”

Fans buying tickets to “Beauty and the Beast” on Fandango get a free song download of the title track performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend. Details can be found here.