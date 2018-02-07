‘Black Panther’ Pacing to Become Fandango’s Best Ever Q1 Preseller, Tracking for $140M+ 3-Day Launch

The film is currently tracking for a domestic opening close to $140 million over its three-day debut, positioning it for a possible Presidents Day weekend record (currently held by Deadpool‘s $152.2 million four-day opening). The highest three-day debut in Q1 history belongs to last year’s Beauty and the Beast ($174.75 million).

Fandango’s official press release:

Fandango is reporting that its presales for Marvel’s “Black Panther,” opening February 16, are now outpacing its presales for all other first quarter releases in the company’s 18-year history.

At the same point in the Fandango sales cycle, “Black Panther” is on track to leap past the January-March presales record-holders, “The Hunger Games” (2012) and “Beauty and the Beast” (2017), respectively. It is also pacing to be Fandango’s top preseller among all superhero titles.

“It’s not just a superhero movie, it’s a ground-breaking cultural event,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It is hands-down the first major movie event of 2018, and the ecstatic reviews are fueling even greater anticipation. We’re also seeing increased interest from larger groups of ticket-buyers looking to celebrate next weekend’s historic release.”

Fandango is offering limited edition "Black Panther" collectible movie character gift cards.

