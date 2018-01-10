Fandango: ‘Black Panther’ Scores Best 1st Day Presales of Any Marvel Movie In Company History

Their official press release:

Marvel’s Black Panther is the new leader as Fandango’s best-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in the first 24 hours of pre-sales, beating out the previous record-holder, Captain America: Civil War. Fans are buying their advance tickets to Black Panther on Fandango before the film hits theaters on February 16.

As an added bonus, with every purchase of Black Panther movie tickets, fans will receive a complimentary movie poster exclusively from Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s online movie merchandise marketplace. (An image of FanShop’s exclusive Black Panther poster by artist Jon Moody is enclosed.)

“Black Panther is riding an incredible wave of momentum right now,” says Fandango Editor Erik Davis. “It’s one of the biggest and most anticipated movies to ever open in the month of February, and its trailers have electrified the Internet. Tickets have been going fast ever since presales started on Fandango late Monday.”

Davis’ exclusive interview with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on his James Bond influences and that Kendrick Lamar album can be found here.

For a limited time, Black Panther ticket buyers will also receive 10% off all Black Panther film-inspired merchandise from Fandango FanShop, including Funko POP! vinyl figures and plushies, as well as apparel, accessories and much more. Fans can check out Fandango FanShop’s full collection of Black Panther merchandise available here.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 8,000 moviegoers, Marvel’s Black Panther was voted as one of the year’s top two most anticipated movies, ranking second only to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War (which includes many of the Black Panther characters). Panther’s Chadwick Boseman was also voted by the fans as the most anticipated comic book hero in a standalone movie, while co-stars Danai Gurira & Winston Duke were picked among the rising stars of 2018, and Michael B. Jordan as one of 2018’s most anticipated screen villains.