Fandango: ‘Black Panther’ Trails Only the Last Three ‘Star Wars’ Films for Company’s Best Ever Presales

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 15, 2018 – Marvel’s “Black Panther” reigns supreme at the top of Fandango’s Fanticipation Buzz Index with a royal 99 out of 100 points, easily crushing all competitors in Fandango’s weekend sales.

With a few hours to go before its very first domestic showtimes, “Black Panther” has taken its place among Fandango’s Top 5 Presellers of All Time. As Fandango’s fourth biggest advance ticket-seller ever, “Black Panther” follows the last three “Star Wars” movies in presales.

As of Thursday, the new list of top 5 presellers in Fandango’s 18-year history is as follows:

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) “Black Panther” (2018) “The Hunger Games” (2012)

“Black Panther”’s rise includes setting the following presales records:

Top Superhero Preseller : “Black Panther” has already outsold “Captain America: Civil War” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in Fandango presales.

: “Black Panther” has already outsold “Captain America: Civil War” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in Fandango presales. Top February Preseller : “Black Panther” presales are already greater than presales for “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Deadpool” on Fandango.

: “Black Panther” presales are already greater than presales for “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Deadpool” on Fandango. Top First Quarter Preseller: “Black Panther” has blazed past Fandango’s previous Q1 presales champs, “The Hunger Games” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers:

94% are curious to see what Marvel has in store for its first black superhero movie.

90% cannot wait to see the film’s dynamic female characters.

80% are excited to see the film’s African fashion and design.

61% are considering repeat viewings of “Black Panther,” before they’ve even seen it.

“The excitement is palpable,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Along with its groundbreaking ensemble cast, Marvel’s record-shattering film has immense depth, heart, and a soulfulness that sets it apart from all the superhero movies that have come before it.”

At Fandango FanShop, “Black Panther” merchandise continues to fly off the shelves, including T-shirts, caps, socks, jewelry, Funko Pop! figures of T’Challa, Shuri, and Killmonger, and more. Fans buying “Black Panther” tickets on Fandango will receive a complimentary “Black Panther” movie poster from FanShop, while supplies last. Plus, Fandango is also offering limited edition “Black Panther” collectible movie gift cards here.

