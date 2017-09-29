Fandango: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Outpacing ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘The Martian,’ & ‘Gravity’ Presales

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES (September 29, 2017) – Fandango is reporting that “Blade Runner 2049,” opening next Friday, October 6, is significantly outselling “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Martian” and “Gravity” at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle (one week before release date). “Blade Runner 2049” was voted one of the fall season’s top three most anticipated films (along with “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Justice League”) in a recent Fandango survey of more than 1,000 moviegoers.

For a limited time, each fan buying “Blade Runner 2049” tickets on Fandango is getting a cool gift-with-purchase from Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s online movie merchandise marketplace: a free surprise Funko POP! Vinyl figure from the new “Blade Runner 2049” line, but only while supplies last. The surprise Funko figure could include Deckard (Harrison Ford), Officer K (Ryan Gosling), Niander (Jared Leto), Joi (Ana de Armas), Luv (Sylvia Hoeks), Sapper (Dave Bautista), or a very rare “chase” figure. See Fandango or Fandango FanShop for details.

“Fandango is seeing strong advance ticket sales for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ as the film continues to attract great buzz,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “I personally think ‘2049’ is a sci-fi masterpiece; it’s the kind of visually mind-blowing, deep-cut genre filmmaking that we rarely see these days and it demands to be seen on the big screen.”

To help fans catch up with the original film, Fandango’s premium digital video service, FandangoNOW, is offering Blade Runner: The Final Cut at a special price for a limited time: available to rent for $1.99 SD/$2.99 HD and to buy for only $5.99. And to prepare viewers for the unforgettable imagery of “Blade Runner 2049,” FandangoNOW has curated a select list of classics shot by the film’s cinematographer Roger Deakins (“Sicario,” “Fargo,” “The Shawshank Redemption”), who has been nominated for the Oscar 13 times, but to date, has yet to win one. You can see Deakins’ previous work here on FandangoNOW.