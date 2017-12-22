Fandango Brings Fanshop Experience to Movie Theaters for the First Time

PRESS RELEASE

#1 Holiday Best-Seller: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Porg Galactic Plush Figure

Through Christmas Weekend, Film Fans Can Buy Their Favorite Merchandise at the Pacific Theatres at the Grove in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (December 21, 2017) – In celebration of the holidays, Fandango FanShop is bringing the excitement of the online movie marketplace to a movie theater lobby for the first time. Open through December 24, and stocked with product from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Wonder Woman,” “Despicable Me 3” and other recent hits, FanShop gives moviegoers at Pacific Theaters at the Grove a chance to purchase gifts and collectibles before they leave the theater lobby.

To date, the top seller is the lovable Porg Galactic Plush Figure from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” with fans scooping up their porgs from Fandango FanShop after seeing them on the big screen.

In Los Angeles, fans can find two FanShop pop-up experiences at The Grove: inside Pacific Theatres and also along the main promenade at a colorful FanShop trailer near The Grove’s West entrance. Both locations are open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am-11 pm.

“Since our online launch in April, Fandango FanShop has seen a fantastic response from fans eager to own merchandise from their favorite films,” says Fandango Chief Marketing Officer Adam Rockmore. “As this holiday season is packed with highly-anticipated releases, we knew this would be the perfect time to premiere our first pop-up shop at the theater level, and The Grove offers that unique, festive shopping experience shoppers can’t find anywhere else.”

From bags and accessories to Funko collectibles, games, puzzles, and more, Fandango FanShop’s pop-ups at The Grove are sure to have the perfect gift for every movie lover.