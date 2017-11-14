Fandango: ‘Justice League’ Outselling ‘Wonder Woman’ Presales; ‘Wonder’ Also Healthy

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 14, 2017 – “Justice League” is ruling this week’s Fandango’s ticket sales, with the superhero dream team garnering a super-strong 97 out of 100 Fanticipation movie buzz index points. “Justice” is outselling DC Entertainment’s previous 2017 hit “Wonder Woman” at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle.

Based on a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Justice League” moviegoers:

89% are fans of DC Entertainment.

84% saw “Wonder Woman” on the big screen.

80% are excited by the lighter tone of “Justice League”

66% are fans of Jason Momoa from “Game of Thrones”

Fans picked Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Momoa) as the characters they most wanted to see in “Justice League.”

Also looking strong this weekend is the big-screen adaptation of the popular middle-grade best-seller, “Wonder,” outpacing previous adaptations, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Middle School,” at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle.

Based on a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Wonder” fans:

96% are looking forward to more positive and empowering family movies.

93% are fans of Julia Roberts.

92% of the book’s readers have recommended it to others.

“‘Justice League’ is lean, mean & packed with superhero thrills,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It features some of the best action ever in a DC Extended Universe movie, and fans are pumped to see the triumphant return of Wonder Woman and the introduction of Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg in this movie. At the same time, ‘Wonder’ is poised to be fall’s surprise sleeper hit, with families embracing its upbeat, life-affirming message.”

About Fanticipation

Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.