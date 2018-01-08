Fandango to Launch Google Pay as a New Digital Payment Option for Fast and Easy Movie Ticket Buying

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES — JANUARY 8, 2018 – Fandango, the nation’s ultimate digital network for all things movies, announced today it will be rolling out Google Pay as a new digital payment option for movie ticket purchases across its online, mobile and social ticketing platforms. Google Pay brings together all the different ways to make purchases with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into one single brand.

According to a recent survey of more than 1,000 Fandango users, 81% say they currently use some sort of digital payment service.

“With Google Pay on Fandango, you can buy tickets with ease—making checkout simpler than ever,” says Pali Bhat, VP of Product Management, Payments at Google.

“Fandango is always looking for new ways to make discovering movies and purchasing tickets faster and easier for moviegoers,” says Mark Young, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, Fandango. “Google Pay provides a simple, intuitive option for Fandango customers to speed through checkout with just one tap. We look forward to working with Google as they grow this exciting new payment platform.”

Moviegoers can expedite their checkout process on Fandango by selecting Google Pay as a payment option after choosing the show time and entering the quantity of tickets they want to purchase. To celebrate the introduction of Google Pay on Fandango, the companies are offering $5 off movie ticket orders to fans using Google Pay on the Fandango Android app and entering the promo code, “GooglePay2018.” (Offer available while supplies last, with a limit of one code per person; see Fandango for details.)

In 2017, Fandango saw record-breaking ticket sales with more than 70% of its ticket sales coming from mobile devices. In December, the company closed its acquisition of MovieTickets.com, which will join ticketing brands Fandango, Flixster, Ingresso and Fandango Latin America to create a global suite of movie ticketing properties, serving hundreds of millions of moviegoers worldwide.