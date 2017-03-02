Fandango: ‘Logan’ Slashing Records as #1 ‘X-Men’ Movie in Presales

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 2, 2017 – Hugh Jackman’s third Wolverine solo movie, “Logan,” is clawing its way to the top of Fandango’s weekend ticket sales and movie buzz indicator Fanticipation with 94 out of 100 points. “Logan” is outpacing all “X-Men” ensemble movies and all previous Wolverine solo outings at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle.

“The promise of a Wolverine story the likes of which we’ve never seen is clearly fueling anticipation for ‘Logan,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fans are itching to see the tantalizing R-rated action-adventure and Hugh Jackman’s final outing as one of the most popular characters in comic book movie history.”

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Logan” moviegoers:

96% are excited to see Hugh Jackman in his last Wolverine movie.

94% are excited to see Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X.

86% are interested in seeing a more violent R-rated “X-Men” movie.

76% are intrigued to see Dafne Keen as “Laura/X-23.”

71% would like to see more R-rated superhero movies.

In an exclusive interview with Fandango’s Erik Davis, Hugh Jackman reveals what he will miss the most about playing Wolverine, adding “I wish I were more like him.” You can find the video here .

About Fanticipation

Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.