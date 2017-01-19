Fandango: ‘Split’ Advance Sales Leading ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ & ‘The Visit’; ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Ahead of ‘London Has Fallen’

The company’s official press release:

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 19, 2017 – M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller “Split” is bringing the crazy at the top of Fandango’s movie buzz indicator Fanticipation with 79 out of 100 points, and leading Fandango’s weekend ticket sales.

“Split” is currently outpacing previous horror thrillers like “10 Cloverfield Lane” and Shyamalan’s “The Visit” at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle. At the same time, Vin Diesel’s new action sequel, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” is outselling last year’s international thriller, “London Has Fallen.”

“With its pulse-pounding tension and a wildly compelling performance from James McAvoy, ‘Split’ is the must-see thriller for moviegoers this week,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again proves he’s a master of the genre, and the film’s ending will leave fans thirsting for more.”

About Fanticipation

Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.