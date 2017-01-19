Fandango: ‘Split’ Advance Sales Leading ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ & ‘The Visit’; ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Ahead of ‘London Has Fallen’

Author Published January 19, 2017 Comments 0

The company’s official press release:

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 19, 2017 – M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller “Split” is bringing the crazy at the top of Fandango’s movie buzz indicator Fanticipation with 79 out of 100 points, and leading Fandango’s weekend ticket sales.

“Split” is currently outpacing previous horror thrillers like “10 Cloverfield Lane” and Shyamalan’s “The Visit” at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle.  At the same time, Vin Diesel’s new action sequel, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” is outselling last year’s international thriller, “London Has Fallen.”

“With its pulse-pounding tension and a wildly compelling performance from James McAvoy, ‘Split’ is the must-see thriller for moviegoers this week,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again proves he’s a master of the genre, and the film’s ending will leave fans thirsting for more.”

About Fanticipation       

Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.

Tags Fandango, Split, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 63
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *