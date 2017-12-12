Fandango: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is a Force to Behold as Company’s Top Pre-Seller of 2017

Fandango’s press release:

Three days before its release date, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has already smashed the record as Fandango’s top advance ticket-seller of the year. (The previous record-holder was Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”) Even though the film doesn’t officially open till Friday, Fandango’s pre-release ticket sales for “Last Jedi” have already eclipsed the total pre-release ticket sales of any other movie on Fandango this year.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ticket-buyers:

96% are looking forward to seeing the late Carrie Fisher on the big screen.

94% can’t wait to find out more about the relationship between Luke Skywalker & Rey.

83% say the new Porg creatures increased their interest in seeing the movie.

60% identify Benicio Del Toro as the new-to-“Star Wars” actor that fans are most excited to see in “The Last Jedi.”

“No movie creates quite the level of anticipation of a ‘Star Wars’ movie, and that’s why ‘The Last Jedi’ is Fandango’s biggest advance ticket-seller of the year,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “There’s the triumphant return of one of cinema’s most iconic heroes in Luke Skywalker, plus more exciting adventures with returning characters like Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, and Kylo Ren. With the promise of epic space battles, emotional character payoffs and answers to some of our most pressing ‘Star Wars’ questions, ‘The Last Jedi’ is the most talked-about movie of the holiday season.”

