Fandango: Study Finds 86% of Millennials Plan to See Two Movies or More During Holidays

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji, and Pitch Perfect 3 Top the List of Big Studio Films Millennials Plan to See,

While The Shape of Water, The Disaster Artist and Lady Bird are the Top Indie Picks

LOS ANGELES (December 7, 2017) – As the movie industry prepares for some of the busiest weeks of the year, Fandango polled more than 1,500 millennial moviegoers (ages 18-34) over the past month, asking them about their moviegoing habits, plans for the holidays, and amenities they enjoy most at the cinema.

A leading destination for millennial moviegoers, the Fandango digital network reaches a growing audience of 22 million millennial consumers per month, according to comScore, with the 18 to 34-year-old group making up 41% of Fandango’s total digital audience. To best serve millennials’ digital lifestyle, Fandango continues to pioneer new movie discovery and ticketing experiences for leading mobile, social, AI bot and voice recognition platforms with partners including Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and others.

“Millennials are a key audience for the entire movie industry and at Fandango we continue to innovate our mobile and social movie discovery, ticketing and digital payment offerings to help drive more millennials into theaters,” says Adam Rockmore, Fandango SVP and Head of Marketing and Communications.

According to Fandango’s survey, 78% of millennials said they send individual or group text messages to friends when making their moviegoing plans. Over the past year, Fandango has launched a number of ticketing innovations with Apple and Facebook that enable moviegoers to discover movies, access showtimes and buy tickets with their friends, without leaving their messaging app or social network.

The company also offers digital payment platforms, including Apple Pay, Android Pay, PayPal, Visa Checkout and Mastercard’s Masterpass Digital Wallet, enabling ticket purchases via debit and credit cards with just one touch. Fandango’s PayPal split pay makes it even easier to split the bill for tickets with multiple friends.

Regarding millennial moviegoing plans this holiday season, 86% of millennials say they plan to see at least two movies on the big screen, while 34% plan to see four or more movies. Of the big studio films debuting in theaters the rest of this month, the top five picks include:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Pitch Perfect 3 The Greatest Showman Downsizing

Millennials’ top five picks for current indie movies are:

The Shape of Water The Disaster Artist Lady Bird Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri I, Tonya

Fandango’s survey also asked millennials about their holiday moviegoing habits, how they purchase tickets and their favorite theater amenities.

When asked about their moviegoing habits:

44% of millennials say they are most likely to see a new movie on opening night or weekend, and 29% will go within the first week of release

58% say they purchase advance tickets online or through an app

50% say reserved seating is the main reason for buying tickets in advance

75% say VIP or Rewards program perks is the added benefit they enjoy most when buying their tickets in advance

When makingmoviegoing plans with friends, 78% of millennials say they send individual or group text messages, 4% call on the phone, while 1% use email

Millennials also weighed in on the top theater amenities that appeal to them during the holidays: 65% say reclining seats and 56% identify premium large screen formats & immersive sound. When asked about their single favorite thing to purchase at the movie theater: 63% say popcorn, 18% say candy and 11% say meals.

