‘Fate of the Furious’ Revs Up Overseas
The Fate of the Furious is off to a fast start overseas. The film grossed $58.4 million from 41 markets yesterday, leading Universal to its highest grossing Thursday of all time by trouncing the previous record-holder, Furious 7, by more than $15 million.
The early overseas total, including Wednesday and Thursday openers, is $82.2 million entering Friday. China’s Thursday debut brought in $8.2 million of that figure. Early estimates for China’s Friday grosses from Universal, not accounted in the figures quoted above, is currently at $55.2 million.
Universal is reporting the following highlights for the title, which is leading all markets where it’s currently playing:
- The biggest opening day of all films, all time, in 11 territories—Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Peru, Portugal and U.A.E.
- Biggest opening of the Fast & Furious franchise in 25 territories, including Germany, Italy, Korea and Mexico.
- Universal’s biggest opening day of all time in 14 territories, including Argentina, Colombia, Germany, and Mexico.
The Fate of the Furious opens in 22 additional markets today.
