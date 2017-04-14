‘Fate of the Furious’ Revs Up Overseas

The Fate of the Furious is off to a fast start overseas. The film grossed $58.4 million from 41 markets yesterday, leading Universal to its highest grossing Thursday of all time by trouncing the previous record-holder, Furious 7, by more than $15 million.

The early overseas total, including Wednesday and Thursday openers, is $82.2 million entering Friday. China’s Thursday debut brought in $8.2 million of that figure. Early estimates for China’s Friday grosses from Universal, not accounted in the figures quoted above, is currently at $55.2 million.

Universal is reporting the following highlights for the title, which is leading all markets where it’s currently playing:

The biggest opening day of all films, all time, in 11 territories—Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Peru, Portugal and U.A.E.

Biggest opening of the Fast & Furious franchise in 25 territories, including Germany, Italy, Korea and Mexico.

Universal’s biggest opening day of all time in 14 territories, including Argentina, Colombia, Germany, and Mexico.

The Fate of the Furious opens in 22 additional markets today.