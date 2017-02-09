Fathom Events Named Best Distributor (U.S.) At 2017 Event Cinema Association Conference And Receives Multiple Box Office Awards

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – February 9, 2017 – Fathom Events, the recognized leader in event cinema, received the top honor of Best Distributor (U.S.) at the 2017 Event Cinema Association (ECA) Conference that took place in London last week. The ECA awards recognize the year’s best achievements in the field of event cinema and awarded Fathom Events the Best U.S. Distributor award for the second consecutive year, highlighting the company’s continued success in distribution and content development.

Fathom Events was honored with Silver Box Office Awards for Batman: The Killing Joke and U.S. distribution of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, and a Bronze Box Office Award for Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, in addition to Best Distributor Americas Award, alongside European event distributor Picturehouse, which received the U.K. award. Additional notables include the Metropolitan Opera, who received the best content provider for U.S. and Odeon, who won for Excellence in Exhibition (U.K.). In addition, Fathom Events CEO John Rubey and Brad LaDouceur of Cineplex Canada were appointed to the ECA board.

“Fathom Events is honored to once again receive this prestigious recognition by the ECA among a competitive group who are changing the landscape of event cinema,” said John Rubey, CEO Fathom Events. “We have continued to push boundaries of the types of content consumers can experience in their local cinemas and are thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our partners who play an important role in our distribution efforts.”

The Event Cinema Association serves nearly 200 members globally who acquire, develop and exhibit exciting limited run consumer ticketed events in over 4000 worldwide movie theaters.

