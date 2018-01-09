First 4DX Theatre in Washington, DC at Regal Gallery Place

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, announces that Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14 will be the first theatre in the Washington, DC area to feature the 4DX experience. In partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, Regal Gallery Place will be home to the immersive theatre technology that features moving seats and environmental effects such as wind, fog, rain, lightning, vibration, snow, bubbles and scents. The 4DX auditorium is officially open to the public with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji.

“We are extremely excited to bring this immersive experience to the DC area. As the capital of the United States, Washington, DC was coined as the City of Magnificent Intentions by Charles Dickens. Regal’s 4DX adds to the magnificence of the movies and will be a great addition to our Gallery Place theatre,” said Rob Del Moro, Chief Technical & Theatre Operations Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “With the positive response from our guests at our LA, New York, Seattle and Orlandolocations, we have no doubt watching a movie in 4DX will soon be one of the most popular moviegoing experiences in the area.”CJ 4DPLEX 4DX technology enhances the onscreen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, enabling a completely immersive experience that transcends the traditional cinema experience through special effects that draw moviegoers into the action. 4DX goes beyond large screen formats by adding visual, aural, olfactory and tactile dimensions to the film-viewing experience, perfectly syncing cutting-edge technology to the action onscreen.

“As our partnership with Regal Entertainment Group continues to expand, we are thrilled to be bringing 4DX to audiences in one of DC’s most popular theatres,” said Brandon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “With action and adventure films among the most popular genres worldwide to screen in this premium immersive format, we are confident that the 4DX premiere at Gallery Place will be a memorable and striking experience for all.”

Gallery Place will be the tenth theatre in the United States to feature the 4DX technology and sixth Regal location, with several more to open in the coming years. 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, is available worldwide on more than 475 screens spanning 57 countries. Previous films that have screened in 4DX over the past year include King Kong, Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.