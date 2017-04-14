First Look: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

First Look: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Disney Unveils First Trailer, Poster, and Images for 2017's Most Anticipated Film

Author Published April 14, 2017 Comments 0

The Force is upon us once again. Disney’s official teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped earlier today, along with a new poster for Rian Johnson’s entry in the franchise.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15. The official poster and stills from the film are included below:

SB_Teaser2_1-Sht_v3a_online_Sm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi The planet Crait Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The planet Crait
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finn (John Boyega) Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Finn (John Boyega)
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi L to R: BB-8 and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
L to R: BB-8 and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi The Millennium Falcon Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Millennium Falcon
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm ©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Photo: Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Tags Star Wars: The Last Jedi Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 154
Daniel Loria

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *