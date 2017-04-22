Weekend Projections: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Set for Another $35M Domestic, $171M International Weekend; ‘Born in China’ Leads Lukewarm Slate of Openers

Friday Report: As expected, The Fate of the Furious easily retained first place yesterday with $11.2 million, down 75.5 percent from opening day last week. By comparison, Furious 7 eased 72 percent from its first-to-second Friday. Fate should ring up around $35 million domestically this weekend. On the international front, the film stands at $636.3 million through the end of Friday, while Universal is projecting an overall $171 million second weekend from 65 territories. That would push the overseas cume to $752.4 million by the end of Sunday for a staggering global haul of $912.8 million through the end of this weekend.

Meanwhile, the rest of Friday was relatively quiet in North America. Unforgettable bowed with just $1.67 million and appears to set for a weekend haul of $4.5 million to $5 million (well under its pre-release tracking indicators); Born In China pulled a respectable $1.588 million yesterday for what looks to be a weekend around $4.7 million to $5 million; The Promise earned $1.44 million (including Thursday night’s $200,000), pacing for a weekend around $4 million; Phoenix Forgotten opened to $635K yesterday as it heads toward a $1.7 million debut; lastly, estimates for Free Fire were not reported by A24.

Not to be forgotten were solid expansions from Gifted ($1.37 million on Friday) and The Lost City of Z ($635K), eyeing weekends around $4.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Official weekend estimates from the studios will be published on Sunday.

