Friday Estimates: ‘Dunkirk’ Adds $8M, Eyes Repeat #1 Weekend Finish; ‘Emoji Movie’ Bows to $10.05M; ‘Atomic Blonde’ Takes $7.1M; ‘Girls Trip’ Holds Strong w/ $6.2M

Saturday Update: Sony’s The Emoji Movie bowed to $10.05 million on opening day yesterday, including Thursday night grosses. That’s comparable to The Angry Birds Movie‘s $10.83 million first day, although that film opened in late May 2016 when many schools were still in session. The film’s 48 percent Flixster score and 6 percent Rotten Tomatoes showing could influence parents’ decisions to turn out for the film going forward, although this is also the kind of film that will be critic-proof with its target audience of young children. The studio is projecting a $27.1 million opening weekend, which puts it in a close race with another film for the top spot over the weekend…

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk added $8 million on Friday, down 59.5 percent from opening day last week. Given the rush of the filmmaker’s fans early last weekend, that’s a relatively strong hold in line with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation‘s 59.8 percent first Friday-to-Friday drop two summers ago (when it earned a similar $8.17 million to begin its second weekend). Dunkirk‘s hold is also far stronger than Star Trek Beyond‘s 69.9 percent second Friday decline on this same weekend last year. With $82.71 million in the domestic bank through eight days of play (and $102.5 million overseas through Friday), Nolan’s WWII action thriller is running 7.5 percent ahead of Interstellar‘s first ten days in North America (which included two days of limited IMAX release). The film’s sophomore weekend is expected to register close to $28 million.

Atomic Blonde opened to an estimated $7.1 million on Friday, including Thursday and slightly under-performing final pre-release expectations both on our end and the studio’s. Unfortunately, with mixed reception thus far (69 percent on Flixster, 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) as of this morning, it may be difficult for the Cold War thriller to break out from this point. An opening weekend around $17.5 million appears likely based on the post-Thursday trajectory of 2014’s Lucy, but Universal is projecting $18.3 million.

Girls Trip added $6.2 million yesterday, marking the beginning of what had been expected to be a strong hold in its second frame. With $51.6 million earned through eight days, the comedy is pacing 25 percent ahead of last year’s Bad Moms and should net around $19.3 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Detroit opened to $132,176 from 20 locations ($6,609 per-theater average) and could bring in around $365,000 this weekend. Also opening in limited release, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power earned $61,000 from 4 locations on Friday for a $15,250 per-theater average. This weekend could ring up around $175,000.

Key weekend projections are below. Official studio estimates will be published Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Dunkirk $28,000,000 -45% 3,748 28 $7,471 $102,706,220 2 Warner Bros. 2

3 The Emoji Movie

Girls Trip $27,100,000

$19,300,000 —

-38% 4,075

2,648 —

57 $6,650

$7,289 $27,100,000

$64,739,220 1

2 Sony / Columbia

Universal 4 Atomic Blonde $17,500,000 — 3,304 — $5,297 $17,500,000 1 Focus Features 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming $13,500,000 -39% 3,625 -505 $3,724 $278,406,805 4 Sony / Columbia 6 War for the Planet of the Apes $10,300,000 -51% 3,374 -726 $3,053 $118,612,629 3 Fox 7 Despicable Me 3 $7,900,000 -39% 3,030 -495 $2,607 $230,599,905 5 Universal 8 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $6,200,000 -64% 3,553 0 $1,745 $30,026,147 2 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 9 Baby Driver $4,100,000 -32% 1,961 -542 $2,091 $92,096,188 5 Sony / TriStar 10 Wonder Woman $3,600,000 -22% 1,651 -320 $2,180 $395,503,706 9 Warner Bros. 11 The Big Sick $3,300,000 -34% 1,589 -1008 $2,077 $30,344,654 6 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Cars 3 $1,000,000 -48% 861 -433 $1,161 $146,428,093 7 Disney 2 Wish Upon $950,000 -62% 907 -1247 $1,047 $12,928,911 3 Broad Green Pictures 3 Transformers: The Last Knight $565,000 -52% 538 -487 $1,050 $128,799,479 6 Paramount 4 Captain Underpants $310,000 -33% 267 -24 $1,161 $72,468,606 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $290,000 -20% 231 -37 $1,255 $387,777,407 13 Disney 6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $215,000 -13% 210 -19 $1,024 $171,007,161 10 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1

2 Detroit

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $365,000

$175,000 —

— 20

4 —

— $18,250

$43,750 $365,000

$175,000 1

1 Annapurna

Paramount 2 All Eyez On Me $45,000 50% 94 32 $479 $44,887,387 7 Lionsgate / Summit

Friday Report: Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde bowed to $1.52 million from last night’s opening shows, a healthy start for the modestly budgeted Charlize Theron action flick as it enters a crowded market. By comparison, the film came in 44 percent below Lucy‘s $2.7 million start three Julys ago, although Blonde was never quite expected to perform at that level for various reasons.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, The Emoji Movie earned $900,000 last night as the final major studio animated release of summer (all due respect to Open Road’s Nut Job 2 in August) begins its run toward school season. By comparison, Captain Underpants earned $650,000 from Thursday shows in early June, while The Angry Birds Movie earned a similar $800,000 in late May 2016.

For the weekend, Dunkirk is the film both new releases will hope to dethrone from first place — although it appears Emoji Movie will have the stronger shot at that goal. Girls Trip will also remain a force to be reckoned with and could potentially be in a close race for third place with Atomic Blonde.

Official Friday estimates from the studios will be published here on Saturday morning.