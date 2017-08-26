Friday Estimates: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ ($3.15M) Still Tops; ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Adds $2.55M; ‘Leap!’ ($1.63M), ‘Birth of the Dragon’ ($1.11M), & ‘All Saints’ ($575K) Debut Modestly

Saturday Update: The Hitman’s Bodyguard will easily retain the top spot at the box office this weekend, as expected, following its second Friday gross of $3.15 million. With $32.71 million in the bank through eight days, the action/comedy is on pace to bring in around $10.5 million for its sophomore frame. The film came in just ahead of Annabelle: Creation‘s $2.55 million third Friday take, giving it $73.1 million domestically to date and an eye toward $8 million for its third weekend.

Leap! debuted to $1.627 million on Friday, including Thursday night’s $210,000 earnings. That’s ahead of films like Rock Dog ($900K) and The Wild Life ($737K) but behind The Nut Job 2 ($3.0 million) in terms of first-day takes. Leap! should bring in around $4.5 million for its debut weekend.

Wind River continues to benefit from strong reviews and word of mouth as it expanded nationwide into 2,095 theaters with an estimated $1.447 million yesterday, bringing its domestic tally up to $6.88 million thus far. This weekend should ring up around $4.3 million, putting it in a close race with Logan Lucky‘s second frame as the latter film added $1.335 million for a $12 million eight-day domestic total. We’re projecting $4.6 million over the weekend for the well-received Steven Soderbergh film.

Meanwhile, Dunkirk added $1.175 million yesterday for a new $169.7 million domestic tally, Birth of the Dragon opened to $1.108 million, besting fellow opener All Saints ($575,000), and Wonder Woman added another $485,000 following its redeployment into wide release (2,210 theaters) to give it $405.0 million in all thus far.

Key weekend projections are below with updated estimates from the studios to follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10,500,000 -51% 3,377 0 $3,109 $40,064,004 2 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Annabelle: Creation $8,000,000 -49% 3,565 23 $2,244 $78,530,384 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Logan Lucky $4,600,000 -39% 3,031 0 $1,518 $4,600,000 2 Bleeker Street 4 Leap! $4,500,000 — 2,575 — $1,748 $4,500,000 1 The Weinstein Company 5 Wind River $4,300,000 45% 2,095 1401 $2,053 $9,815,613 4 The Weinstein Company 6 Dunkirk $3,900,000 -41% 2,774 -497 $1,406 $172,429,030 6 Warner Bros. 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $2,700,000 -37% 2,122 -219 $1,272 $318,818,082 8 Sony / Columbia 8 Birth Of The Dragon $2,600,000 — 1,618 — $1,607 $2,600,000 1 OTL Releasing 9 Girls Trip $2,500,000 -36% 1,777 -233 $1,407 $108,305,525 6 Universal 10 The Emoji Movie $2,100,000 -53% 2,374 -417 $885 $76,181,471 5 Sony / Columbia 11 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $2,000,000 -61% 3,090 -913 $647 $22,234,726 3 Open Road 12 The Dark Tower $1,800,000 -52% 2,338 -805 $770 $45,119,575 4 Sony / Columbia 13 Wonder Woman $1,600,000 46% 2,210 1407 $724 $406,118,061 13 Warner Bros. 14 Kidnap $1,500,000 -49% 1,693 -652 $886 $27,169,338 4 Aviron Pictures 15 Despicable Me 3 $1,400,000 -32% 2,116 565 $662 $254,253,380 9 Universal 16 The Glass Castle $1,300,000 -49% 1,298 -163 $1,002 $12,411,853 3 Lionsgate Lionsgate 17 Baby Driver $1,250,000 46% 1,757 1074 $711 $103,388,946 9 Sony / TriStar 18 War for the Planet of the Apes $875,000 -56% 1,114 -494 $785 $142,748,895 7 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 All Saints $1,650,000 — 846 — $1,950 $1,650,000 1 Sony Pictures 2 Atomic Blonde $930,000 -57% 989 -639 $940 $49,100,435 5 Focus Features 3 The Big Sick $675,000 -33% 706 88 $956 $39,156,393 10 Lionsgate 4 A Gentleman $188,000 — 135 — $1,393 $188,000 1 FIP 5 Cars 3 $170,000 -32% 214 -33 $794 $149,067,154 11 Disney 6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $125,000 -32% 165 -19 $758 $172,021,649 14 Disney 7 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $115,000 -39% 299 104 $385 $389,383,268 17 Disney 8 47 Meters Down $110,000 -34% 312 166 $353 $43,746,564 11 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 9 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $90,000 -73% 127 -387 $709 $3,335,392 5 Paramount 10 Step $56,500 -73% 118 -188 $479 $963,090 4 Fox Searchlight

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Patti Cake$ $112,000 66% 59 45 $1,898 $204,394 2 Fox Searchlight 2 Served Like a Girl $1,500 — 4 — $375 $1,500 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Report: BH Tilt’s Birth of the Dragon came out ahead in Thursday night openers with an estimated $200,000, according to various sources. Few comps are available at this time but that total likely reflects some of the Bruce Lee fan base showing up. It remains to be seen whether to film expands beyond the target audience with its nationwide release this weekend.

Meanwhile, All Saints came in with $70,000, per Sony. That falls well shy of the studio’s $600,000 take for War Room in late August two years ago, although this is designed to be a film that plays with faith-based and church audiences beyond opening day/weekend.

This week’s third new release, Leap!, reportedly did not screen Thursday showings last night. If the studio corrects those reports with a reported number, we will update this post along with official Friday estimates from all major studios and key weekend projections tomorrow morning.

For the weekend, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is widely expected to retain first place for its second frame.

UPDATE: Leap! reportedly earned $210,000 on Thursday night, running behind The Nut Job 2‘s $330,000 two weeks ago.