Labor Day Weekend Projections: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads Again, ‘Wind River’ Continues Impressive Expansion

Saturday Update: As expected, The Hitman’s Bodyguard remained in first place with $2.43 million yesterday, giving it $47.1 million earned domestically in 15 days of release. Wind River continued its impressive climb up the chart with another $1.5 million ($13.9 million total so far), while the Close Encounters re-release took in $485,000 in its first day of play. Other limited newcomers Tulip Fever ($357,000) and Hazlo Como Hombre ($347,000) debuted modestly.

Below are key weekend projections. Updated estimates from the studios will follow on Sunday and Monday, followed by actuals for the holiday weekend on Tuesday.

Film Name Weeks In Release Friday Estimate 4-Day Weekend Estimate Percent Change Location Count The Hitman’s Bodyguard 3 $2,430,000 $12,000,000 17.00% 3370 Annabelle: Creation 4 $1,830,000 $8,600,000 12.00% 3358 Wind River 5 $1,500,000 $7,600,000 65.00% 2602 Leap! 2 $1,071,000 $6,200,000 31.00% 2705 Dunkirk 7 $930,000 $5,300,000 34.00% 2752 Logan Lucky 3 $1,063,105 $5,200,000 23.00% 2975 Spider-Man: Homecoming 9 $800,000 $4,500,000 60.00% 2036 The Emoji Movie 6 $485,000 $3,100,000 24.00% 2108 Despicable Me 3 10 $471,000 $3,000,000 71.00% 2132 Girls Trip 7 $583,000 $2,600,000 10.00% 1607 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature 4 $427,837 $2,600,000 12.00% 2651 Wonder Woman 14 $430,000 $2,400,000 43.00% 1808 Tulip Fever 1 $357,000 $1,600,000 – 765 Hazlo Como Hombre 1 $347,000 $1,500,000 – 382

===

Friday Report: The 40th anniversary re-release of Steven Spielberg’s iconic Close Encounters of the Third Kind took in an estimated $95,000 from 809 locations with shows beginning at 7pm, according to Sony. The studio has secured 444 PLF screens as part of an overall 900 theater release this weekend.

Although Tulip Fever and Hazlo Como Hombre also debut in limited release this weekend, neither were given Thursday night shows. As the industry heads into summer’s final weekend with the extended Labor Day frame, all eyes continue to move toward a fall slate that promises to kick off in a big way next week with IT.

For this weekend, it is widely expected The Hitman’s Bodyguard will retain first place for a third straight weekend thanks to the lack of new competition.

Check back here for key Friday estimates and weekend projections on Saturday morning.