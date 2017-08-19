Friday Estimates: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Scores $8M, Eyes $21M Weekend; ‘Logan Lucky’ Earns $2.8M Toward $7.7M Debut

Saturday Update: The Hitman’s Bodyguard debuted in first place on Friday with an estimated $8 million, including Thursday evening’s grosses. That’s a healthy start for the buddy action/comedy as it came in 44 percent ahead of War Dogs‘ $5.55 million opening day one year ago this month. Based on similar films’ trajectories, the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson flick is on pace to earn around $21 million at the top spot this weekend.

Annabelle: Creation claimed second place yesterday with another $5 million, down an expected 67 percent from opening day last week. That gives it an eight-day domestic haul of $53.544 million. The horror prequel’s sophomore frame should tally close to $16.5 million.

Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky bowed to $2.834 million yesterday, including Thursday night grosses. Unfortunately, that falls shy of pre-release expectations as the film’s unique marketing strategy doesn’t appear to be paying off on opening weekend in the way that was once hoped. Still, strong reviews and positive word of mouth could help the film find legs in the days and weeks ahead. Distributor Bleecker Street is projecting a $7.66 million opening weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk added another $2.03 million yesterday for a 35 percent Friday-to-Friday decline, bringing its domestic haul up to $160.84 million. This weekend should net close to $7.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, The Nut Job 2 posted $1.652 million to bring its eight-day tally up to $14.24 million. Its sophomore weekend could bring in around $5.8 million.

This weekend’s key projections are below. Updated weekend estimates from the studios will be published on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $21,000,000 — 3,377 — $6,219 $21,000,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Annabelle: Creation $16,500,000 -53% 3,542 40 $4,658 $65,044,221 2 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Logan Lucky $7,700,000 — 3,021 — $2,549 $7,700,000 1 Bleeker Street 4 Dunkirk $7,100,000 -35% 3,271 -491 $2,171 $165,908,079 5 Warner Bros. 5 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $5,800,000 -30% 4,003 0 $1,449 $8,383,645 2 Open Road 6 The Emoji Movie $4,500,000 -30% 2,791 -428 $1,612 $71,917,352 4 Sony / Columbia 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $4,400,000 -27% 2,341 -266 $1,880 $314,201,381 7 Sony / Columbia 8 Girls Trip $3,900,000 -40% 2,010 -293 $1,940 $104,042,145 5 Universal 9 The Dark Tower $3,700,000 -53% 3,143 -308 $1,177 $41,584,378 3 Sony / Columbia 10 The Glass Castle $3,000,000 -36% 1,461 0 $2,053 $10,156,381 2 Lionsgate Lionsgate 11 Kidnap $2,900,000 -43% 2,345 -73 $1,237 $2,900,000 3 Aviron Pictures 12 Despicable Me 3 $2,300,000 -27% 1,551 -462 $1,483 $252,000,520 8 Universal 13 Atomic Blonde $2,200,000 -51% 1,628 -465 $1,351 $47,178,855 4 Focus Features 14 War for the Planet of the Apes $2,000,000 -45% 1,608 -490 $1,244 $140,947,203 6 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Wind River $3,300,000 439% 694 649 $4,755 $4,413,269 3 The Weinstein Company 2 The Big Sick $2,100,000 43% 618 -91 $3,398 $39,165,430 9 Lionsgate 3 Wonder Woman $1,100,000 -24% 803 -158 $1,370 $404,008,376 12 Warner Bros. 4 Baby Driver $900,000 -38% 683 -182 $1,318 $101,733,441 8 Sony / TriStar 5 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $270,000 -67% 514 -42 $525 $2,963,649 4 Paramount 6 Cars 3 $265,000 -20% 247 -61 $1,073 $148,788,767 10 Disney 7 47 Meters Down $250,000 67% 146 -27 $1,712 $43,684,065 10 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Step $195,000 — 306 121 $637 $799,253 3 Fox Searchlight 9 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $179,000 -30% 195 -15 $918 $389,186,395 16 Disney 10 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $170,000 53% 184 59 $924 $171,796,932 13 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Patti Cake$ $66,500 — 14 — $4,750 $66,500 1 Fox Searchlight

Friday Update: Sources report that The Hitman’s Bodyguard took in an estimated $1.65 million from last night’s opening shows. That’s a healthy start for the buddy action/comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, coming in 32 percent ahead of last year’s War Dogs which pulled $1.25 million from Thursday shows. Per our final forecasts, the film remains on target for an opening weekend between $16-20 million.

Meanwhile, Logan Lucky — the strongly reviewed return to the big screen from Steven Soderbergh — earned an estimated $525,000 in its debut last night. Considering the film’s unique (low-cost) marketing strategy, that falls within the expected range. One notable comp here could be The Nice Guys, which earned $700,000 in its Thursday debut back in May 2016 as part of an $11.2 million opening weekend. Whether or not positive word of mouth kicks in over the next few days will determine whether Lucky can crack the $10 million threshold this weekend.

