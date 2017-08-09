Galaxy Theatres Selects Barco Laser Projectors to Upgrade its DFX Premium Movie Experience Auditoriums

PRESS RELEASE

Sacramento, Ca. USA – 9 August 2017 – Cinema technology leader Barco is the projector provider of choice for growing southern California-based Galaxy Theatres, providing its Flagship and Smart Laser projectors to outfit all of the exhibitor’s premium large format (PLF) screens in California and Nevada.

With a commitment to delivering a first-class cinema experience, Galaxy Theatres brings together the highest quality seating, service and technology to deliver the ultimate moviegoing experience to its guests. A long-time Barco customer, Galaxy made the decision to upgrade its DFX auditoriums with Barco laser projectors, choosing from a wide array of models to achieve the perfect match for every screen.

“We promise our guests the best experience and with Barco’s laser projectors, combined with Galaxy’s renowned customer service, that’s exactly what we deliver,” said Rafe Cohen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Galaxy Theatres. “Barco’s laser projectors deliver the best possible cinematic experience for our guests.”

DFX auditoriums will add Barco laser projectors to the existing multichannel, immersive audio system and Galaxy’s famous reclining lounge chairs. The installations are set to be completed by the end of July and early August, and are located at Cannery Luxury+ in North Las Vegas, Green Valley Luxury+ in Henderson, and Legends IMAX Luxury+ in Sparks, Nevada; and Mission Grove Luxury+ in Riverside, Riverbank IMAX Luxury+, and Tulare Luxury+ in California.

The North Las Vegas location at Cannery Luxury+ was the first Galaxy Theatres location to install the new Barco laser projectors. This location is the first cinema to feature laser projection in the Las Vegas area. Installation has been completed and Cannery Luxury+ guests are able to experience the new projectors now.

The power behind premium, the intelligence behind smart

Barco offers the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of laser projectors in the industry, offering six Flagship Laser and nine Smart Laser projectors with a low total cost of ownership. Featuring the highest brightness in the industry, Barco laser projectors are ideal for illuminating premium large screens, especially for 3D movies. Exhibitors can economically outfit auditoriums or entire multiplexes thanks to the projectors’ low power consumption and maintenance, long lifetime, and the elimination of lamps – while boosting image quality, and consistency over time, to unprecedented levels.

“We are honored that our long-term cinema partner Galaxy Theatres is once again placing its trust in Barco to maintain a high-quality, cutting-edge approach to premium movie presentation,” comments Stijn Henderickx, Vice President Cinema at Barco. “Our wide portfolio of laser projectors offers an excellent value proposition, enabling our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver a rich entertainment experience to every guest throughout their entire circuit.”