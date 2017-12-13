GDC Announces Big 2017 Expansion for Immersive Sound Solution

PRESS RELEASE

CINEASIA, December 13, 2017 – GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that cinema owners’ adoption of its innovative SX-4000 immersive sound media server with a built-in DTS:X® decoder, and the XSP-1000 cinema processor (GDC Immersive Sound Solution), continues to expand in theatres around the world. The GDC Immersive Sound Solution has been installed, or committed to installing, in more than 750 screens, operated by a host of theatre companies around the globe. This allows a new generation of audiences to experience rich, immersive sound.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, China has the highest growth rate of DTS:X installations, increasing the number of screens by 39% in 2017. Leading cinema chains such as Wanda, China Film Digifilm Cinemas, China Film Group, China Film Stellar, Guangdong Dadi Theater Circuit, Jinyi Cinemas, Omnijoi International Cinema, Shanghai United Cinemas, Zhejiang Hengdian, Huaxia United are now equipped to deliver a differentiated sound experience to their audiences.

In 2017, two of Japan’s largest cinema chains, Cinema Sunshine and Aeon Cinema, announced their installation of the GDC Immersive Sound Solution in their theatres. In addition, Hong Kong’s Broadway and Golden Harvest, Malaysia’s TSR Cinemax, Myanmar’s Red Radiance Digital Cinema, and Taiwan’s Oscar Digital Theatres represent the first installations of DTS:X in their respective countries.

In North America, theatres operated by AMC, B&B Theatres, Brenden Theatres, Cobb Theatres, Epic Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Schulman Theatres, UEC Theatres, and Pacific Theatres are realizing the benefits, with Classic Cinemas being recentlyexpanding its immersive audio technology strategy throughout the circuit with the GDC Immersive Sound Solution featuring DTS:X.

DTS:X technology was created to take audiences into a new dimension of sound immersion. The technology transports sound objects to and through specific locations: in front of, behind, above, and next to where the audience is sitting – exactly where the creator intended. The innate flexibility of DTS:X gives cinema operators the opportunity to offer their audiences a compelling immersive experience by faithfully recreating the way sound behaves in the real world.

Since its debut in July 2015, DTS:X has enjoyed worldwide adoption by major Hollywood motion picture studios, cinema owners and mixing stages. Today, more than 120 theatrical titles have been released and exhibited with a DTS:X soundtrack and more than 60 world-class mixing stages in 17 countries have installed DTS:X production tools. As a worldwide DTS:X licensee, GDC Technology leads the effort to enhance cinemas around the globe.

“When it comes to introducing new technologies, GDC evaluates why end users should invest in the product. With the rapid adoption of the GDC Immersive Sound Solution by leading exhibitors worldwide, it’s evident the value proposition of our cost-effective solution featuring DTS:X was the right product at the right time,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

About GDC Technology Limited (www.gdc-tech.com)

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’) is a leading digital cinema solutions provider. GDC develops, manufactures and sells media servers, content storage systems, theatre management systems and network operations center software for the global cinema industry. GDC is a licensee of the DTS:X® object-based immersive sound technology from DTS, Inc. for the development of its media servers. In addition, GDC also provides a suite of digital cinema products and services, including integrated projection systems, 3D products, projector lamps and silver screens. GDC Digital Cinema Network Limited, a GDC subsidiary, manages VPFs for over 6,300 theatre screens and with more than 650 studios or motion picture distributors worldwide.

About DTS, Inc. (www.dts.com)

Since 1993, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world’s leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners’ network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

