GDC Technology Honored by Big Cine Expo with Innovative Technology of the Year Award

PRESS RELEASE

CHENNAI, AUGUST 31, 2017 – GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that the company has received exceptional recognition from within India’s cinema market. GDC was commended at Big Cine Expo 2017 with the Innovative Technology of the Year award for its GDC TMS-2000 Theatre Management System. This

award signifies the company’s commitment to providing intelligent, innovative cinema solutions to Indian exhibitors. Given its unrivalled product capabilities, the GDC TMS is the leading management software solution in the nation’s cinema market.

Speaking about the award, Sachin Shetty, the Country Head of GDC Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said, “It is an incredible honor for GDC to receive this award. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Big Cine Expo and its selection committee. Since the first installation of our TMS in 2004, to the number one theatre management solution in the country, the GDC R&D team has progressively strived for innovations that best suit the needs of the exhibition market. The adoption of our products today is the result of 19 years of market intelligence. We are sincerely thankful to our partners in the exhibition industry. They played a huge part in the development of many breakthroughs in cinema solutions.”

During Big Cine Expo 2017, GDC provided exhibitors with first-hand knowledge about the key features and benefits of the TMS-2000, helping them to better understand why more than 22,000 screens worldwide rely on the GDC TMS to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the GDC Network Operations Centre 2.0 was showcased. These two state-of-the-art software products help to streamline theatre and cinema circuit management and achieve the greatest possible efficiency under centralized control.

The GDC SR-1000, the company’s new sixth-generation digital cinema server, which is designed for near-zero maintenance and minimal cost of ownership, was also on display at Big Cine Expo. To round out the product line, GDC showcased its GDC Immersive Sound Solution, which comprises the SX-4000 standalone IMB® together and the XSP-1000 cinema processor. Also

appearing were the SX-3000 standalone IMB® and Enterprise Storage, featuring an enhanced maximum capacity of 32TB. The former offers a rich, full DTS:X® immersive sound experience for audiences worldwide, while the latter greatly improves content management.

After the extraordinary success of Big Cine Expo 2017, GDC Technology continues to be excited about the bright future of the cinema market in India, and fully expects to play a leading role in introducing even more reliable and advanced solutions to exhibitors in the years to come.