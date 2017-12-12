GDC Technology Spotlights Revolutionary Cinema Automation 2.0 at CineAsia 2017

PRESS RELEASE

HONG KONG, December 12, 2017 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, is showcasing its groundbreaking next generation of cinema automation system to motion pictures exhibitors during CineAsia 2017 from December 11 to 14 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. The revolutionary GDC Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0) is the first-ever centralized solution to provide comprehensive automated management of content storage and playback, show scheduling, power supply and screening quality – providing exhibitors the best solution to save time, effort and cost. GDC Cinema Automation 2.0 incorporates the SCL-2000 Centralized Storage Playback Solution, an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency by several orders of magnitude while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention.

The GDC Vision

“GDC’s passion for innovation is driven by listening to our customers and understanding their evolving needs as the industry develops”, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GDC Technology. “Our goal is to satisfy their needs by continually improving and automating cinema operations through our reliable first-to-market solutions, helping exhibitors to cut operating costs, increase revenues and improve screening quality. At the same time, we are always conscious of the demands of today’s moviegoers and their desire for what we call the Three W’s – What to watch, When to watch, and Where to watch. Their expectations for flexibility are key consideration in our product development.

With these factors in mind, we set out to create the most advanced, flexible and comprehensive automated cinema system in the market. Our vision is to transform digital cinema management so that the operator need only enter show programming rules into a single point via the POS system. From then our integrated system would manage the entire workflow automatically, handling the time-consuming processes that traditionally require human intervention. We also aimed to eliminate the storage constraints of today’s digital cinemas and the need to transfer content physically between auditoriums.

CA2.0 fulfills all these ambitious goals, and satisfies our key criteria for a new product – it meets a real customer need, enhancing cinema patrons’ experience while helping cinema operators to cut costs and increase reliability. With its value already proven in a number of multi-screen cinemas across Asia – in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia – as well as in the USA, we are confident that CA2.0 represents the future of digital cinema management worldwide, and places us firmly at the forefront of digital cinema development.”

Key Benefits of CA2.0

The SCL-2000 is truly a game-changer in that it is the first-ever solution that is capable of playback of 1,000 movies to as many as 14 screens from centralized server, massively boosting programming flexibility and eliminating the need for local storage.

The SCL-2000 marks three major breakthroughs:

Reduces content ingestion time by over 90 percent 1 ;

; Increases playback reliability by 14 times 2 ;

; Stores over 30 times more content for each and every auditorium3

In addition to automating the complex procedure of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

The system intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures industry standard screening quality automatically by smart testing and analysis and;

Its sophisticated fail-safe design helps eliminating interruptions by ensuring that every screening continues undisturbed in the highly unlikely event of a central server failure.

Be Amazed by the Showcase

For the first time ever, live demonstrations of this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology for a 14-screen cineplex will be staged at GDC’s futuristic booth from December 12 to 14. In addition, GDC will be highlighting other cutting-edge technology solutions including the SR-1000 Standalone IMB® featuring CineCacheTM, built-in cache memory, allowing content playback to be performed without HDD storage. This system integrates seamlessly with CA2.0. Come to discover more and be amazed!

Find Out More

To discover more about the numerous benefits of the innovative CA2.0 and other GDC digital cinema products, visit GDC at Booth #313 in Hall 3G at CineAsia 2017 from 12 to 14 December at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong (www.filmexpos.com/cineasia/). Senior management of GDC will be on hand for a Q&A session at the GDC booth on 12 December. Alternatively, contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with our sales consultant at marketing@gdc-tech.com.