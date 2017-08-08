GDC Theatre Management System Stands at the Number 1 Spot in India

PRESS RELEASE

CHENNAI, AUGUST 8, 2017 – GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, proudly announced today that its GDC Theatre Management System (TMS) stands at the top spot in India’s cinema market with leading cinema chains in the country selecting the GDC TMS solution. To date, more than 1,000 screens, among nearly 3700 DCI-compliant 2K/4K screens, have been installed with GDC TMS-2000 in India. This represents close to 30% of India’s total DCI-compliant screen count and the sales are projected to grow rapidly as more operators in the country become familiar with the innovative features and key benefits. Globally, over 22,000 screens rely upon the GDC TMS to improve operational efficiency.

As the supplier of choice for the country’s leading chains, sales of GDC Technology solutions reached their current number one position due to their high reliability, ability to improve productivity and operational efficiency, and their compatibility with all digital cinema equipment. More importantly, the solutions meet the requirements of the country’s top cinema operators to offer the finest possible customer service. GDC Technology was selected as the best-positioned company to meet the current and future needs of India’s prestigious customers.

GDC TMS-2000 features robust capabilities, including integrated screen monitoring with playback and equipment status displayed on a single access point, an enhanced Content Manager enabling centralized content and KDM management and an intelligent Show Scheduler which alerts users regarding missing CPLs and invalid KDMs.

This year, additional features designed to reduce user workload during cinema operations were developed for the GDC TMS. These include:

Auto SPL Generation: SPL is generated automatically based on POS movie title, showtime and screen capability.

SPL is generated automatically based on POS movie title, showtime and screen capability. Auto Pre-Show Assignment: Template to automatically insert pre-show advertisements and trailers from a configurable set of rules.

Template to automatically insert pre-show advertisements and trailers from a configurable set of rules. Auto KDM + DCP Ingestion: KDMs and DCPs are automatically detected and ingested into the TMS server and media server.

“Customers today have raised the bar about what they expect from the cinema viewing experience, including audio and visual enhancements, movie content variety, and even the physical comfort of theatres. Our role is to keep being responsive to the market changes and expectations, and continually improve the theatre management system to offer exhibitors a complete solution for management of the digital cinema workflow, and achieve the greatest possible efficiency under centralized control’ said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

Furthermore, GDC QualityManager is an optional module and is an excellent value add-on that brings crisp colour, crystal-clear audio, and the right level of projector brightness. In addition, the GDC TmsRemoteTMmobile app extends theatre management to mobile platforms for complete ease of use. Besides supporting more than 30 pre-qualified POS systems, GDC TMS-2000 seamlessly integrates with all leading cinema equipment brands.

