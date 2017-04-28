Cinemark Announces Remodel of the Cinemark Flint West 14 with Luxury Lounger Recliners in Flint Township, MI

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr. 28, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry announced plans to renovate and upgrade its Flint West 14 theatre by adding reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers feature electric-powered, plush, oversized lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The remodeling plans will also include expanded concession offerings including beer and wine. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 1591 South Graham Road, just off Interstate 75 in the Township of Flint, is scheduled to begin in October.

“The Flint theatre has been a popular entertainment destination since 1995 and a big part of the Flint Township community,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “Our new Luxury Lounger recliners will provide an enhanced entertainment experience and be a welcome addition to this well-loved Cinemark location.”

Gregory K. Silvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of EPR Properties, added, “We are excited about Cinemark’s initiative to further upgrade the Flint West complex with Luxury Loungers and other upgrades which will make the theatre a state-of-the-art complex. Cinemark’s commitment to our portfolio of theatres has been exemplary and we are pleased to help support their efforts.”

Additionally, many digital and online programs are available. Moviegoers can download the Cinemark app to view show times, purchase tickets on-the-go and join Cinemark’s Connections loyalty program. Connections is an app-based program that rewards loyal guests with unique experiential prizes, including one-of-a-kind gifts, trips, digital downloads and games. Guests can earn CineMode rewards too for being courteous during movies. To receive free, weekly show time emailers that contain online coupons for discounts at the concession stand and other weekly special offers, moviegoers should visit www.cinemark.com.

