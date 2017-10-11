Gold Medal Honored as Member of the 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100

Published October 11, 2017

Gold Medal Products Co. today announced it ranked 66th on the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100, a ranking of 100 of the largest privately owned companies in the Cincinnati area.

Gold Medal’s President, Adam Browning states, “The Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 stands as a hallmark measurement of success for local private companies. We consider it an honor to be recognized and we take pride in the many ways Gold Medal contributes to our community.” 

“The companies ranked on the 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 continue to serve as a strong foundation for our local economy,” said Frank Leggio, Partner and leader of Cincinnati’s Growth Enterprise Services practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Thanks to their strong business practices and ability to drive and sustain performance, these innovative, entrepreneurial businesses continue to grow, strengthening an already thriving local business climate.”

Gold Medal has earned recognition on the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 list for 23 years, representing a long legacy of successful business growth.

CEO and Chairman, Dan Kroeger characterizes this accomplishment as a tradition of excellence by stating, “Earning a spot on the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 is more than an award; it is a responsibility to be the type of business that fuels economic growth. Gold Medal has a long history within the greater Cincinnati community and we look forward to demonstrating the same success into the future.”

Overall, 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 companies generated more than $36 billion in sales and employ nearly 107,000 people.

