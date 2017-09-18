Gold Medal Products Co. Named Top Family Business

PRESS RELEASE

Excellence in Cincinnati’s family and private business community was celebrated at the Goering Center’s 18th Annual Family and Private Business Awards Gala held at JACK Cincinnati Casino on September 12, 2017.

Gold Medal was honored to receive the award as Cincinnati’s Top Family Business (101+ employees). The focus of this year’s event was individual business achievements within the regional dynamics. An independent panel of judges evaluated nominees based on how the company has contributed to the success of the region. Gold Medal’s recent building expansion and ongoing employment growth demonstrated an immediate impact in the community. In addition, Gold Medal takes pride in hosting hundreds of attendees from around the world at the company’s annual distributors’ conference, held every year in Cincinnati.

Gold Medal President, Adam Browning states, “Since 1931, Gold Medal has seen how the greater Cincinnati region has progressed and we’ve had the privilege to contribute to its success. We are so honored to receive this prestigious recognition by the Goering Center’s Family and Private Business Awards. I was personally impressed to be in the presence of such an outstanding collection of companies who represent the very best of industry and service in the region.”

The Goering Center reports that each year, more than 500 businesses are nominated and from those nominees, 75 semi-finalists are selected. At the gala, three awards are presented in each of the two divisions: family business and private business with levels distinguished by number of employees.

Dan Kroeger, Gold Medal CEO/Chairman, also expressed his appreciation, “Gold Medal is fortunate to call Cincinnati our hometown. This city has not only contributed to our heritage, but is also a great benefit for our future. We couldn’t be more appreciative of the caliber of businesses and colleagues in this area. On behalf of the entire Gold Medal family, we thank the Goering Center for their ongoing support and commitment to local family and private businesses.”