Former Dreamworks Exec Gordon Synn Joins Fathom Events as Chief Content and Programming Officer

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – January 16, 2018 – Distinguished media executive Gordon Synn has joined leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events as Chief Content and Programming Officer, announced today by Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. This appointment supports the award-winning company’s aggressive growth plans for 2018 and beyond.

In the newly created role, Synn will be based in Los Angeles and report to Nutt in leading the content acquisition and programming strategy for the company’s 140+ annual events. The event cinema company, a joint-venture between AMC, Cinemark and Regal Entertainment Group, has become a significant player in the distribution landscape and ended 2017 as the 13th largest distributor in North America, alongside all major and independent studios.

“The addition of Gordon to the Fathom team symbolizes our investment in attracting the most prestigious brands and entertainment properties to our cinema network,” said Nutt. “We are committed to furthering our transformation of movie theaters into year-round entertainment venues and Gordon’s substantial experience in film, television, digital and new media, and content monetization globally will undoubtedly help us achieve our mission.”

Synn was most recently Head of International TV for DreamWorks Animation. His previous experience includes All3Media as SVP Digital and Business Development and for Endemol Shine Group as Global Head of Digital and Home Entertainment. Synn also led the content acquisitions for the successful OTT launch of SeeSaw for Arqiva Limited in the U.K. and was a senior executive for 10 years at 21st Century Fox with both Worldwide Television Distribution and Fox International Channels.

“I am thrilled to join Fathom Events at a time when content owners are searching for innovative ways to break through an increasingly isolated media landscape and create true premium experiences for fans,” said Synn. “The possibilities for utilization of movie theaters are endless and I believe there is significant potential for the development of the event cinema industry through digital innovation and creation of engaging consumer experiences. I look forward to building upon what Fathom’s talented team has already created and becoming a meaningful revenue stream for our owners and exhibitor partners.”

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei’s Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Grateful Dead and Dixie Chicks, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Steve McQueen: American Icon and In Our Hands, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network (“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.