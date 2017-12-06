Grand Opening Set for the Largest Screen in the State of Michigan

PRESS RELEASE

(Troy, Michigan – December 6, 2017) Emagine Entertainment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading innovators in motion picture exhibition, is pleased to unveil the largest movie screen in the State of Michigan, Emagine’s Super EMAX, located exclusively at its Novi location. Emagine Novi’s overall remodeling project is now almost complete and the newly refurbished theatre will set a new standard in movie theatre amenities and guest comfort while providing an impeccable movie-going experience. The Grand Opening celebration of Emagine’s Super EMAX will take place beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15. The official ribbon cutting will be at 9:00 a.m. followed by the first showing of the most anticipated movie of the year, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

Emagine’s theatre in Novi was the company’s first foray into metropolitan Detroit, opening in October 2002. Its ownership has invested over $5.0 million to renovate and refresh the theatre throughout, including the introduction of the new Super EMAX screen. The venue’s revitalization features ultra-luxurious amenities throughout including 1,400 powered reclining chairs separated by a spacious seven feet of row spacing, sight lines that have been computer modeled to ensure every seat in the venue has ideal views, upscale décor throughout, an enlarged “E-Bar” sit-down bar, new restrooms, new ticketing counters, soft seating areas, and a new concession menu featuring expanded food choices. Modeled after the success of its recently remodeled venues in Canton and Birch Run, Emagine Novi has been transformed into a state-of-the-art 21st Century ultra-luxury theatre.

Emagine’s Super EMAX was created by combining two smaller auditoriums and expanding the overall building footprint. The screen itself, measuring 92 feet wide by over 48 feet tall, will be the largest movie screen in the State of Michigan and only comparable nationwide to the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX® in Hollywood. With the opening of its Super EMAX, Emagine is proud to introduce another innovation to the Michigan market: ultra-bright crisp Christie® 4K RGB laser imagery. It will be paired with a 64-channel Dolby Atmos® immersive audio system and further enhanced with a QSC Core 110f, a multipurpose software-based digital audio signal processor that delivers the benefits of QSC’s Q-SYS solution. Used in conjunction with QSC’s DPA-Q Series amplifiers and SR Series surround loudspeakers, the Core 110f provides bass management for low frequency content in all of the Dolby Atmos® surround channels. Bass management combines the low frequency sound content that is directed to the surround speakers and sends it instead to special surround subwoofers. The Core 110f also provides Intrinsic Correction™, which is special QSC laboratory-derived sound processing that guarantees optimal performance from any QSC loudspeaker. The combination of the aforementioned technology should create the most awe-inspiring movie experience in the Midwest. Emagine’s Super EMAX will feature 300 luxury reclining chairs with a special front row of cuddle chairs, another innovation designed by Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Glantz.

Glantz commented, “Emagine is dedicated to providing its guests with the finest entertainment experience in the marketplace. Our Super EMAX will undeniably be the biggest screen in the State of Michigan, but more importantly, it will be the best place in the State of Michigan to see a blockbuster film.”

A Grand Opening celebration of Emagine’s Super EMAX will take place Friday, December 15, with an official ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m., which is open to the public and media. The first movie in the Super EMAX auditorium a paid ticketed showing, will commence at 9:30 a.m. with STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

Special engagement adult Super EMAX tickets, like those for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, will be priced at $11.00 for matinees and $15.00 for shows starting after 6:00 p.m. Non-special engagement adult tickets to Emagine Novi’s Super EMAX auditorium will be priced at $8.00 and $12.00 for matinee and evening shows, respectively. Tickets are available at www.emagine-entertainment.com, at in-theatre lobby kiosks, the box office, and on Emagine’s Smartphone app.

Super EMAX is located exclusively at Emagine Novi, located at 44425 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi, in the Twelve Mile Crossings at Fountain Walk shopping center, just west of Novi Road.

Emagine Entertainment, Inc.’s affiliates operate 206 movie screens at 17 locations in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.