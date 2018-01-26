H. Loren Nielsen Joins Xperi as Vice President, Content Relations and Strategy

PRESS RELEASE —

SAN JOSE, Calif. – H. Loren Nielsen has joined Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) as Vice President, Content Relations and Strategy. Nielsen will serve as the studio liaison for DTS:X object-based immersive sound technology from DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi. DTS:X technology ensures content owners that the filmmakers’ creative intent will be delivered in a captivating movie going experience. DTS:X technology enables filmmakers and studios to create and distribute immersive sound to audiences around the world.

Nielsen will lead the effort, in collaboration with content owners, to identify movie titles that would benefit from a release in DTS:X format, enabling more people to experience the full impact of immersive audio. She will also engage with content creators to ensure a comprehensive and compelling approach to their workflow and distribution needs utilizing DTS technologies and tools.

“Loren has worked with us for the last year providing strategic input, and we’re thrilled to now have her leading DTS’ outreach to studios,” said Bill Neighbors, SVP and GM, home, cinema, digital media and streaming solutions at Xperi. “Her experience introducing new technologies to the theatrical industry will be of great value as we work closely with content creators and distributors to expand the next generation of immersive sound technology to theatres, homes and mobile devices everywhere.”

Nielsen was co-founder and president of Entertainment Technology Consultants (ETC), where for twenty years, she crafted strategy and content for media companies developing cutting-edge digital technology in content creation, distribution and exhibition. Throughout her career, Nielsen’s work has focused on spearheading the introduction of breakthrough visual and audio technologies to her extensive network in the entertainment world.