Harkness Screens Restructures Commercial Team to Support Global Customers and Increases Investment in India

BANGALORE, INDIA, FEBRUARY 2ND 2017 — Harkness Screens has announced that SVP Sales & Marketing (Asia) Preetham Daniel has taken on new responsibilities in addition to his existing role. As well as managing Harkness’ expansion in Asia which has seen significant growth, Preetham will focus on supporting Harkness’ global customers and partners.

Commenting on these changes, Harkness Screens CEO, Mark Ashcroft said: “we are building our global commercial footprint to assist global cinema customers as they expand across territories. In order to provide partners and customers alike with a single point of contact we believe Preetham has the experience to operate across boundaries, liaise with Harkness’ commercial teams and ensure customers benefit from all the services and products Harkness can offer.”

Asked specifically about Harkness’ investment in the Indian cinema market, Ashcroft remarked; “the Indian cinema market is important to Harkness, we have been engaged with the industry for over 15 years and supported growth in the Indian market by building a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2013 that has enabled Indian cinema customers to access quickly and reliably the latest screen surface technology. The response from our customers has been immense and we now want to put more sales and customer support resources on the ground. To do this, I have asked Preetham to review the commercial strategy for India, together with Sriram Sistla (Sales Director, India) and I am delighted to announce the addition of Chaitanya Patel to the commercial team in Bangalore. Chaitanya will work with Preetham and Sriram with specific responsibility for New Business Development. They will conduct a strategic review over the coming months to establish the appropriate level of new resource required to meet the needs of our customers.”

Commenting on his new role Preetham Daniel said “it’s exciting to be able to work more closely with our global colleagues to ensure our customers and partners can execute their growth plans. I am also excited to be working with Sriram to further develop Harkness’ business strategy within India. It’s a very diverse and complex market and I look forward to working with our Indian team to increase our local presence particularly in the North, East and West of the country.”