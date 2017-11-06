Harkness Screens Unveils New Nanolast Coating Technology

PRESS RELEASE

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, NOVEMBER 6TH 2017 – Harkness Screens, the world leader in screen technology and manufacturer of premium cinema screens, has announced the introduction of its new high performance coating technology NanolastTM.

NanolastTM coating technology is an improvement added to the formulation of all of Harkness’ coated screen families (including Clarus XC, Perlux and Spectral). The new technology adds a stronger polymer structure to the existing coating technology to create a significantly more robust and durable surface with added visual performance improvements.

David Harrison CTO of Harkness Screens said “At Harkness we strive to continue to improve the performance of our screens. NanolastTM technology is a major enhancement providing exhibitors with a more durable screen less prone to installation or surface damage. By adding additional strength to the base coating technology, we are able to mitigate the most often seen types of screen damage and therefore reduce the risk of exhibitors requiring screen replacements thus improving total cost of ownership from their Harkness coated cinema screens.”

Whilst improving robustness, NanolastTM technology also enhances the visual performance of screen surfaces by creating an even smoother, whiter and more uniform finish. This improvement creates a more immersive viewing experience by increasing the richness of colours, adding further depth of field to 3D presentations and widening viewing angles.

“Many of our customers are now starting to rapidly adopt the latest projection technologies including phosphor and RGB laser. The unique properties of NanolastTM provide a complementary surface for showcasing the visual improvements offered in the latest generation of cinema projectors such as 4K, HDR and wide color gamut,” Harrison adds.

NanolastTM technology is an incremental improvement added to all Harkness coated screens and is now available from Harkness’ global manufacturing facilities in USA, China, UK, France and India.

