IMAX Signs Five-Theater Agreement with Supercines in Ecuador

Supercines was the first cinema chain to implement VIP lounges in its theatres, creating a more exclusive environment to enjoy films, combining comfort and quality that only a premium service can offer. The VIP areas have elevators, designer living rooms, comfortable reclining leather armchairs, which are complemented by a personalized bar service inside the lounges.

Following its cutting-edge path in technology and innovation, three years ago Supercines achieved a strategic alliance with IMAX, the renowned international brand of premium movie theaters, which, with its giant screens, state-of-the-art digital projection and surround sound, promises to keep the spectators on the edge of their seats and enjoy the movie as if they were in it. Currently, you can enjoy IMAX in Supercines “El Dorado” in Guayaquil and Supercines “6 de Diciembre ” in Quito. In January 2018, Supercines and IMAX strengthened their relationship by signing an agreement that will bring five new IMAX theatres to Ecuador in the next two years.

Supercines is the largest cinema chain in Ecuador with more than 15 years in the market and 22 nationwide multiplexes. Each of its theatres is equipped with the best digital technology, where the spectator will perceive the quality of the images in high definition, intense colors and impeccable sound. Supercines is prepared to meet all the expectations of an increasingly demanding market, and its purpose is to offer the best selection of films, extreme comfort in its cinemas, and a personalized service for all our customers.