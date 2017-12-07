IMAX and Twentieth Century Fox Film Extend Partnership with Global Slate Deal Through 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 7, 2017 – Extending their strong and growing partnership, IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX) and Twentieth Century Fox Film, a division of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX), jointly announced the companies have signed a new multi-picture agreement – beginning this year and extending through 2019 –for five key future tentpoles from the Fox slate. The deal includes Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was released in September; The Darkest Minds; as well as Marvel titles The New Mutants, X-Men: Dark Phoenix; and Gambit; all of which will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres.

In a joint statement, 20th Century Fox Film President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Chris Aronson and President of International Theatrical Distribution Andrew Cripps said: “As we continue to create films with larger-than-life stories, we are thrilled to extend and strengthen our partnership with our colleagues at IMAX and look forward to sharing our slate via the IMAX immersive format with audiences around the world.”

“Building on the success of standout films from Avatar, which remains the highest-grossing IMAX release ever, to more recently Deadpool, Logan and War of the Planet of the Apes, we’re delighted to extend our partnership with our friends at Twentieth Century Fox Film by including this stellar lineup of exciting blockbusters on our slate,” said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. “Twentieth Century Fox Film is doing a phenomenal job of delivering characters and films that are breaking the mold and we look forward to offering fans around the world the opportunity to experience them in the most immersive way possible.”

The companies previously announced upcoming IMAX releases for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, The Predator, and Alita: Battle Angel.

The IMAX release of each film will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.