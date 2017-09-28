IMIS CTC Announces Seminar on Augmented and Virtual Reality in Cinema
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 28 TH SEPTEMBER 2017 — The International Moving Image
Society’s Cinema Technology Committee (IMIS CTC) has announced further details of its
forthcoming seminar on Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in cinema.
Held at the iconic Regent Street Cinema in London on Thursday 26 th October, the seminar
will look at the impact and uses that these immersive experiences are having both in
entertainment and across other industries, the potential for both in a cinematic
environment and the issues film makers may face in creating an immersive experience that
still remains shared across a large scale audience.
The seminar will feature keynote presentations from acclaimed Director of Photography,
lecturer and author Professor Harry Mathias and Scott Grant, Managing Director of leading
global visualisation house, Soluis.
Professor Harry Mathias (MA, BA, San Francisco State University) was the director of
photography on feature films, network TV dramatic shows, documentaries, TV and political
commercials, and music videos. He is schooled in the classical Hollywood movie traditions of
cinematography and lighting and has collaborated with some of the greatest names in the
cinema industry. His feature film projects have included drama, comedy, action, and special-
effects movies. He was also active in the San Francisco avant-garde filmmaking movement.
He won a Golden Eagle Award for his documentary about homeless teenagers, Shadow
Children. He has filmed documentaries for BBC, CBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Swedish Television,
as well as KPIX, KQED, and KGO in San Francisco.
Equally skilled in digital cinema technology, Professor Mathias was the senior technical
executive at NEC Digital Cinema; the founding top executive of Barco digital cinema; director
of motion picture technology, worldwide, at Schneider Optics; and the senior consultant to
four CEOs of Panavision. He is a founding member of the Society of Motion Picture and
Television Engineers (SMPTE) DC28 and 21DC Digital Cinema standards group.
As CEO, Scott Grant holds overall responsibility for the strategic direction of, Soluis Group,
one of the UK’s leading creative organisations. For over six years he has driven the Group’s
reputation to be the leading partner for high quality digital visualisation and interactive
presentation for some of the world’s most dynamic businesses. By building on the business’
track record of producing top quality visual media Scott and his team are leading a real drive to deliver better outcomes in project engagements by utilising the latest digital platforms to
aid understanding and these include shared immersive solutions including Augmented
Reality and Virtual Reality.
Those interested in attending can now secure their tickets free of charge online by visiting
https://www.societyinmotion.com/events/vr-ar- in-cinema- october-2017/ or
http://bit.ly/2wmF37s
