Ira Deutchman Receives First Annual Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award Recognizing Contribution to the Distribution and Exhibition of Independent Films

PRESS RELEASE

Midway, Utah, January 17, 2017 – Ira Deutchman received the first annual Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award tonight in recognition of his outstanding service and accomplishment in a career devoted to the distribution and exhibition of independent films. Deutchman has been distributing, marketing and making independent films for more than 40 years including some of the most successful and critically acclaimed independent movies of our time.

The award was created this year by Spotlight Cinema Networks in partnership with the Art House Convergence. Deutchman was chosen by the Provisional Board of the Art House Convergence, an organization devoted to increasing the quantity and quality of art house cinemas in North America. The organization’s annual conference began today capped by a dinner at the Zermatt Resort where Deutchman received the award.

“Ira Deutchman is a legendary figure in the world of independent film distribution, marketing and production,” said Jerry Rakfeldt, Chief Executive Officer, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “He’s been involved with some of the most acclaimed independent films for two generations. Furthermore, his creativity, passion and business acumen have helped shape, nurture and expand the independent film industry. He’s had a remarkable career with an outstanding record of achievement and we’re thrilled he’s been chosen as the first recipient of the Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“It is a great pleasure to honor Ira Deutchman,” said Russ Collins, Founding Director, Art House Convergence. “Besides making, marketing and distributing films, Professor Deutchman is an inspirational teacher and mentor to generations of artists and passionate cinema professionals. He understands and celebrates the vital role of the local Art House theater as a place to nurture film loving audiences; as well as being a forum for new cinematic voices and great movies that, given the chance, can thrive just beyond the limitations of mainstream media markets.”

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award from Spotlight Cinema Networks and Art House Convergence,” said Ira Deutchman. “My passion for independent cinema has been the driving force in my career and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to devote my entire professional life to this passion. It means a great deal to me to be acknowledged in such a way by my peers in the community that I’m so proud to be part of.”