Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘It’ Does It Again w/ $60M; ‘American Assassin’ Shoots To $14.8M; ‘Spider-Man’ Spends 11th Weekend in Top 10

Sunday Update: The most surprising box office breakout in years kept floating to the top, as Warner Bros. horror It took first place again with an estimated $60.0 million.

Following last weekend’s monster debut, which smashed even the most optimistic projections, the film declined only 51 percent in its second frame — a better hold than most films in the notoriously frontloaded horror genre. (Although a few recent horror hits including Get Out and Split did post even smaller second-weekend percentage drops.)

Not only did It claim the highest September opening of all time by a long shot, the film’s second weekend comes in higher than any other September release’s first weekend. Even adjusted for inflation, only one September film’s opening has ever come in above It‘s second frame: the debut of Rush Hour in 1998.

It is already the highest grossing September release of all time, after only 10 days of release. Adjusted for inflation, it’s currently the 4th-highest September release ever, behind Crocodile Dundee, Fatal Attraction, and Rush Hour.

American Assassin started in second place with an estimated $14.8 million weekend.

The action movie from CBS Films and Lionsgate, starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, started about in line with pre-release expectations. Assassin opened in the same range as other recent titles such as War Dogs and the original John Wick.

Assassin received a “B+” average CinemaScore, from an audience that was 55 percent male and 71 percent older than age 35.

Paramount’s horror mother! debuted below expectations with an estimated $7.5 million and third place.

Despite starring Jennifer Lawrence, one of the biggest box office draws of the decade, the film was unable to overcome its dreaded “F” CinemaScore. For comparison, a “C” CinemaScore is very much on the lower end, with ratings in the “D” or “F” range extremely rare. (To be fair, the film scores much higher on Rotten Tomatoes with 68 percent.)

mother! was also hurt by its release date. It came out the weekend after the mammoth opening of fellow horror It — not to mention the continued respectable hold of yet another horror Annabelle: Creation, which takes sixth place. Add the release of yet one more horror Friend Request next weekend, and look for mother! to drop off quickly.

Spider-Man: Homecoming spends its 11th weekend in the box office top 10. With a ninth place finish of $1.8 million, the film joins a rare and elite club of titles to have spent that long in the top tier.

Beauty and the Beast, Hidden Figures, and La La Land previously reached the mark earlier this year. 2017 now sets a 21st century record: the most films (four) to spend at least 11 weekends in the top 10 since 1999.

(That measurement is counting when the films reached their 11th such weekend, not when they were first released. So Hidden Figures and La La Land, which were both released in December 2016 but reached their 11th weekend in the top 10 during 2017, are counted for 2017.)

Only one other year during this century has even seen three films reach 11 weekends in the top 10: the year 2003. Every other year this century saw either two such films, only one film, or even zero — as occurred in 2015, 2012, and several other times.

It’s still possible another title could reach the 11-weekend mark before this year is out. Dunkirk, currently in its ninth weekend in the top 10, is a dark horse candidate.

What is causing this level of longevity, unprecedented in the modern era? Chalk it up to a combination of quality titles that audiences loved, along with an at-times lackluster release schedule that didn’t always provide steep competition.

The historically poor August helped Spider-Man to stay near the top, unlike most superhero movies which open high but then fade fast. Factor in its 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and positive audience reception, and you have a film still playing in theaters nearly three months after opening.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 It (2017) $60,000,000 -51% 4,103 0 $14,623 $218,710,619 2 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 American Assassin $14,800,000 — 3,154 — $4,692 $14,800,000 1 CBS Films / Lionsgate 3 mother! $7,500,000 — 2,368 — $3,167 $7,500,000 1 Paramount 4 Home Again $5,334,160 -38% 3,036 96 $1,757 $17,135,244 2 Open Road 5 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $3,550,000 -26% 3,272 -50 $1,085 $70,357,040 5 Lionsgate / Summit 6 Annabelle: Creation $2,600,000 -35% 2,117 -886 $1,228 $99,900,361 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 7 Wind River $2,553,586 -18% 2,619 -271 $975 $29,122,401 7 The Weinstein Company 8 Leap! $2,117,930 -13% 2,416 -275 $877 $18,659,716 4 The Weinstein Company 9 Spider-Man: Homecoming $1,875,000 -7% 1,436 -221 $1,306 $330,262,248 11 Sony / Columbia 10 Dunkirk $1,305,000 -30% 1,478 -632 $883 $185,141,652 9 Warner Bros. 11 Logan Lucky $1,040,997 -38% 1,401 -766 $743 $26,871,097 5 Bleeker Street 12 The Emoji Movie $975,000 -14% 1,151 -299 $847 $83,885,035 8 Sony / Columbia 13 The Dark Tower $770,000 2% 1,235 287 $623 $49,935,105 7 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Despicable Me 3 $828,000 -11% 983 -291 $842 $261,065,445 12 Universal 2 Girls Trip $565,000 -31% 733 -390 $771 $114,332,255 9 Universal 3 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $441,114 -24% 846 -389 $521 $28,072,893 6 Open Road 4 All Saints $370,000 -20% 750 -84 $493 $5,232,735 4 Sony Pictures 5 The Glass Castle $350,000 -34% 698 -339 $501 $16,722,327 6 Lionsgate Lionsgate 6 The Big Sick $342,000 -23% 338 -197 $1,012 $42,511,321 13 Lionsgate 7 War for the Planet of the Apes $335,000 -26% 470 -183 $713 $145,847,510 10 Fox 8 Baby Driver $285,000 -33% 371 -247 $768 $107,063,408 12 Sony / TriStar 9 Cars 3 $178,000 -40% 259 -251 $687 $152,290,610 14 Disney 10 Atomic Blonde $167,000 -42% 270 -120 $619 $51,347,715 8 Focus Features 11 Hazlo Como Hombre $125,000 -68% 226 -156 $553 $2,307,528 3 Lionsgate / Pantelion 12 Kidnap $115,000 -45% 506 -412 $227 $30,415,881 7 Aviron Pictures 13 Tulip Fever $112,072 -61% 247 -525 $454 $2,234,793 3 Weinstein Company 14 Ingrid Goes West $81,650 -45% 100 -100 $817 $2,906,598 6 Neon 15 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $58,000 -38% 115 -28 $504 $172,534,644 17 Disney