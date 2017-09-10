Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘It’ Shatters Horror and September Opening Records w/ $117M; ‘Spider-Man’ Spends 10th Weekend in Top 10
Sunday Update: Pennywise the evil clown indeed earned pennies — billions of them. Horror adaptation It debuted with an estimated $117.1 million, one of the most stunningly unexpected openings in Hollywood history.
It’s difficult to overstate just how spectacular and unforeseen this debut from Warner Bros. and New Line is. For context, it’s considered incredibly impressive if a horror movie — usually one of the lowest grossing genres — even earns $117 million in total. Prior to this weekend, a $117 million opening for a horror film was considered inconceivable.
The Boxoffice.com weekend projection of $81 million for It was among the more optimistic, as the Hollywood Reporter projected “$65 to $75 million,” while users on prediction website Box Office Theory guessed an average of $83 million with the highest prediction from any user being $101 million.
Among the records that It shatters:
- Horror opening. The highest horror opening ever when adjusted for inflation had been 1994’s Interview with the Vampire with a modern-day $77.3 million. (And many genre purists would contend that was more of a “horror drama” than a pure horror film, increasing its potential audience.)
- September opening. September had been one of only two months, along with October, without a film ever opening above $75 million when adjusted for inflation. The month’s record in dollars had been 2015’s Hotel Transylvania 2 with $48.6 million, while the inflation-adjusted record had been 1998’s Rush Hour with $62.5 million. It more than doubles the former and nearly doubles the latter, disproving the maxim that September is a dull period between the summer and holiday seasons when nothing makes money.
- Stephen King film adaptation. Among the 41 — that’s right, 41 — movies based on Stephen King books, It not only claims by far the largest opening, but also seems a lock to become the highest earner in total. Even adjusting for inflation, it will almost certainly surpass the final gross of such classics as The Shawshank Redemption, The Shining, The Green Mile, and Misery.
- By itself, It outgrossed the industry’s entire prior record for largest total post-Labor Day weekend.
This outcome was hardly guaranteed. It debuted a mere month after fellow Stephen King novel adaptation The Dark Tower sputtered, with a total unlikely to finish above $60 million. That was despite Dark Tower having a higher budget, a seemingly-better release date, more star power in the form of Matthew McConaughey, and being a fantasy action rather than a horror film.
This much-needed reversal spearheaeded by It arrives after this summer was by some measures the lowest-performing summer in decades. A mere two weekends ago was the lowest inflation-adjusted box office weekend since a post-9/11 weekend in September 2001. That seems like water under the bridge now.
How did this happen?
“It’s easy. You make a brilliant movie based on great source material, market it in a brilliant way, pick a brilliant date, and put it all together,” Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein tells Boxoffice.com in an exclusive interview.
“There was something unique about our marketing. The combination of the red balloon, the really freaky look of Pennywise [the clown], all of that together,” Goldstein continues. “Theaters were fun to be in yesterday. It was a blast!”
How will It play out in weeks to come, given the simultaneous opposing forces of horror usually being so front-loaded while this film is generating unprecedented headlines, buzz, and word of mouth?
“I would have thought that trajectory would have shown itself on Friday after Thursday pre-shows, or on Saturday after Friday opening. But it didn’t,” Goldstein answers. “I was expecting a bigger drop Saturday, horror usually drops 30 percent then. But It only dropped 10 percent [from $51.0 million Friday to $45.6 million Saturday]. You look at that and say ‘Wow, it’s not playing like a typical horror movie.'”
This begs the question: could It become the highest grossing horror film ever? That depends on how exactly you define “horror,” a somewhat murky categorization — do The Sixth Sense or Jaws count? In pure dollars, It seems potentially on track to claim the horror record. Adjusted for inflation, though, it seems unlikely to beat the current horror record-holder, 1973’s The Exorcist which earned almost $1 billion in today’s dollars.
With It this weekend, Warner Bros. almost overtakes Disney to become the highest grossing studio domestically of 2017. In fact, Warner Bros. appears likely to surpass Disney for that crown on a weekday later this week. Disney has led continuously since March when Beauty and the Beast opened.
Warner Bros.’ run at the top will likely be short-lived, since most analysts expect Disney to retake the yearly lead in November and December on the strength of new Star Wars, Thor, and Pixar films. Still, this is a big win for Warner Bros., which has also released such hits this year as Dunkirk and The LEGO Batman Movie. (As well as some box office disappointments such as The House and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.)
The Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy Home Again started in second place with an estimated $9.0 million. The Open Road Films release came in about in line with pre-release expectations, and provided a nice bit of counterprogramming to the horror, action, and drama films comprising the rest of the weekend’s top five.
Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming spends its 10th weekend in the top 10, with a seventh place rank and an estimated $2.0 million.
Superhero movies in particular have a difficult time reaching that box office feat, since their traditionally high openings followed by steep falls usually prevent longevity milestones. Only two other superhero titles have reached 10 weekends in the top 10 during the past decade: The Dark Knight and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Spider-Man marks the fourth film to reach 10 weekends in the top 10 during 2017, along with Beauty and the Beast, Hidden Figures, and La La Land. This is the first year when four films have reached 10 weekends in the top 10 since 2001.
If Spider-Man holds on to that top tier next weekend as well, which seems likely considering it’s currently in 7th place (rather than 8th or 9th or 10th place), it will reach the even rarer club of “11 weekends in the top 10.” That would give 2017 its fourth film to reach 11 weekends in the top 10, which would be the most since five films did so in 1999.
Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 8 – Sunday, September 10, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|It (2017)
|$117,150,000
|—
|4,103
|—
|$28,552
|$117,150,000
|1
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|2
|Home Again
|$9,028,222
|—
|2,940
|—
|$3,071
|$9,028,222
|1
|Open Road
|3
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$4,850,000
|-54%
|3,322
|-48
|$1,460
|$64,897,007
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4
|Annabelle: Creation
|$4,000,000
|-47%
|3,003
|-355
|$1,332
|$96,267,010
|5
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|5
|Wind River
|$3,210,200
|-49%
|2,890
|288
|$1,111
|$25,002,192
|6
|The Weinstein Company
|6
|Leap!
|$2,500,100
|-48%
|2,691
|-14
|$929
|$15,874,536
|3
|The Weinstein Company
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$2,015,000
|-45%
|1,657
|-379
|$1,216
|$327,702,794
|10
|Sony / Columbia
|8
|Dunkirk
|$1,950,000
|-55%
|2,110
|-642
|$924
|$183,110,279
|8
|Warner Bros.
|9
|Logan Lucky
|$1,826,425
|-59%
|2,167
|-808
|$843
|$25,228,666
|4
|Bleeker Street
|10
|The Emoji Movie
|$1,060,000
|-57%
|1,450
|-658
|$731
|$82,516,858
|7
|Sony / Columbia
|11
|Despicable Me 3
|$909,000
|-64%
|1,274
|-858
|$714
|$259,957,175
|11
|Universal
|12
|Girls Trip
|$802,000
|-65%
|1,123
|-484
|$714
|$113,360,470
|8
|Universal
|13
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|$546,018
|-74%
|1,235
|-1416
|$442
|$27,437,912
|5
|Open Road
|14
|The Glass Castle
|$540,000
|-62%
|1,037
|-323
|$521
|$16,084,885
|5
|LionsgateLionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Dark Tower
|$750,000
|-53%
|948
|-872
|$791
|$48,903,461
|6
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|Wonder Woman
|$662,000
|-68%
|961
|-877
|$689
|$410,503,142
|15
|Warner Bros.
|3
|The Big Sick
|$480,000
|-67%
|535
|-735
|$897
|$42,028,894
|12
|Lionsgate
|4
|All Saints
|$465,000
|-62%
|834
|-12
|$558
|$4,604,277
|3
|Sony Pictures
|5
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$460,000
|-59%
|653
|-388
|$704
|$145,338,705
|9
|Fox
|6
|Baby Driver
|$415,000
|-72%
|618
|-845
|$672
|$106,557,278
|11
|Sony / TriStar
|7
|Hazlo Como Hombre
|$375,000
|-68%
|382
|0
|$982
|$2,021,851
|2
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|8
|Birth Of The Dragon
|$360,000
|-79%
|702
|-931
|$513
|$6,585,485
|3
|OTL Releasing
|9
|Cars 3
|$320,000
|-82%
|510
|-1935
|$627
|$152,063,509
|13
|Disney
|10
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind (re-release)
|$300,000
|-83%
|787
|-114
|$381
|$2,881,070
|2
|Sony
|11
|Tulip Fever
|$285,300
|-75%
|772
|7
|$370
|$1,935,520
|2
|Weinstein Company
|12
|Atomic Blonde
|$274,000
|-69%
|390
|-351
|$703
|$51,025,270
|7
|Focus Features
|13
|Kidnap
|$190,000
|-88%
|918
|-771
|$207
|$30,191,114
|6
|Aviron Pictures
|14
|Ingrid Goes West
|$152,865
|-75%
|200
|-425
|$764
|$2,752,964
|5
|Neon
|15
|The Trip to Spain
|$125,000
|-43%
|125
|-5
|$1,000
|$773,718
|5
|IFC Films
|16
|Menashe
|$123,540
|-38%
|117
|-9
|$1,056
|$1,467,625
|7
|A24
|17
|9/11
|$120,500
|—
|398
|—
|$303
|$120,500
|1
|Atlas Distribution
|18
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$98,000
|-50%
|143
|-43
|$685
|$172,451,737
|16
|Disney
|19
|Patti Cake$
|$68,000
|-72%
|189
|-106
|$360
|$722,496
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|20
|47 Meters Down
|$63,600
|-72%
|149
|-281
|$427
|$44,164,105
|13
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|21
|Detroit
|$53,000
|-74%
|151
|-180
|$351
|$16,693,627
|7
|Annapurna Pictures
|22
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$52,000
|-76%
|129
|-67
|$403
|$389,758,914
|19
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Viceroy’s House
|$148,461
|208%
|41
|37
|$3,621
|$220,475
|2
|IFC Films
|2
|Columbus
|$90,702
|-19%
|36
|7
|$2,520
|$526,557
|6
|Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
|3
|Beach Rats
|$72,591
|65%
|34
|26
|$2,135
|$208,446
|3
|Neon
|4
|Good Time
|$67,680
|-79%
|75
|-560
|$902
|$1,879,121
|5
|A24
|5
|Dolores
|$53,610
|296%
|5
|4
|$10,722
|$70,900
|2
|PBS Distribution
|6
|Rebel in the Rye
|$44,280
|—
|4
|—
|$11,070
|$44,280
|1
|IFC Films
|7
|Maudie
|$43,894
|-47%
|79
|-27
|$556
|$6,017,821
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Crown Heights
|$36,630
|-41%
|99
|45
|$370
|$213,139
|4
|IFC Films
|9
|Polina
|$23,000
|10%
|15
|11
|$1,533
|$75,663
|3
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|10
|Marjorie Prime
|$22,000
|-17%
|12
|0
|$1,833
|$127,614
|4
|FilmRise Releasing
|11
|Gook
|$20,385
|-53%
|20
|-7
|$1,019
|$223,222
|4
|Samuel Goldwyn Films
|12
|Twenty Two
|$20,000
|—
|11
|—
|$1,818
|$20,000
|1
|China Lion Film
|13
|The Little Hours
|$15,320
|—
|13
|—
|$1,178
|$1,623,366
|11
|Gunpowder & Sky
|14
|Lost in Paris
|$15,000
|-47%
|17
|-2
|$882
|$609,578
|13
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|15
|The Only Living Boy In New York
|$12,360
|-81%
|23
|-112
|$537
|$609,064
|5
|Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
|16
|The Hero
|$11,739
|-24%
|29
|-10
|$405
|$4,071,497
|14
|The Orchard
|17
|Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story
|$3,800
|-30%
|2
|0
|$1,900
|$3,800
|3
|MVD Entertainment Group
|18
|Trophy
|$3,474
|—
|1
|—
|$3,474
|$3,474
|1
|The Orchard
|19
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|$2,044
|-63%
|7
|-4
|$292
|$23,745
|6
|Purdie Distribution
|20
|Heat and Dust (2017 re-release)
|$1,944
|-81%
|2
|-2
|$972
|$19,855
|2
|Cohen Media Group
|21
|Love, Kennedy
|$617
|-84%
|4
|-6
|$154
|$395,927
|15
|Purdie Distribution
|22
|Served Like a Girl
|$505
|-79%
|1
|-5
|$505
|$8,153
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
I agree with you, I definitely see Spider-Man spending an 11th week in the Top 10 next weekend. The crazy thing is I can see it spending 1-2 more weeks Top 10 possibly after that, so “Homecoming” might reach 12-13 weeks before it drops out of the Top 10. It also had a monster opening in China with 71 million this weekend, I didn’t think it was going to make that much in China it’s first weekend. I was thinking 45-50 million this weekend, but it went way beyond that. “Homecoming” could possibly end up reaching 900 million worldwide, depending on how it continues to pay in China throughout it’s box office run there. 117 million is an insane opening weekend for “It”, that is massive and very impressive. It should end up reaching 250-300 million domestic if not possibly more.
I’m thinking 250mil. A debut this big usually results in a big drop off, and horror films also usually have a big second week drop. So if it drops by 60%, then has subsequent 50% weekend drops (plus midweek business that equals 20% of the preceding weekend’s cash) then 250mil is a safe bet.
As a side note, I’m always annoyed at the term “purists.” It seems to go hand in hand with narrow-minded and ignorant. Are Jaws and The Sixth Sense horror? Of course. So are Interview with the Vampire, Seven, and the Silence of the Lambs. The latter two are hybrids of horror and crime, just like Alien and early Cronenberg films are hybrids of horror and science fiction. There are many subgenres to horror, and the history of the genre has included such stories as The Yellow Wallpaper and The Lottery, which are much different from slasher stories like Halloween or horror comedies like Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice. You’d think that fans would know this, but then again, there are grammar “purists” who maintain you should never verb a noun or split an infinitive (despite a history of both being in the English language.