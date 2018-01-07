Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Jumanji’ Roars at No. 1 with $36M, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Blows Away Expectations with $29.2M

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle roared again this weekend, capturing the No. 1 spot for the first time in its third week of release with an estimated $36 million. That’s only a 28% drop from its 3-day total last weekend, a magnificent hold for the action-comedy sequel. Its total now stands at a huge $244.3 million after just 17 days, an amount that far outpaces the original Jumanji even when adjusting for inflation (the 1995 film grossed a hair over $100 million Stateside and another $162 million overseas).

Jumanji‘s incredible hold this weekend suggests word-of-mouth for the belated follow-up is strong, giving Sony a solid foundation for a new franchise. It now ranks as the ninth highest-grossing 2017 release domestically, leapfrogging over The Fate of the Furious ($225.7 million), Logan ($226.2 million) and Justice League ($227 million) this weekend. With this kind of momentum, it should easily finish in the Top 5 by the end of its run, knocking out current No. 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2 million).

The surprise second place finisher was horror follow-up Insidious: The Last Key, the latest release from genre power player Blumhouse that far exceeded expectations with $29.2 million in its opening frame. It’s a very impressive result for the fourth entry in the long-running franchise, particularly given that analysts were generally predicting a sub-$20 million gross for the fright flick coming into the weekend. Of course, this one was typically frontloaded, as it brought in $12.7 million on Friday (an amount that includes $2 million in Thursday night previews).

While The Last Key wasn’t able to reach the heights of series high Insidious: Chapter 2 (which opened to $40.2 million in September 2013 on its way to a final domestic gross of $83 million), it actually improved upon the last installment, Insidious: Chapter 3, which took in $22.6 million in its opening frame in June 2015. The result this weekend suggests there’s a bit more juice left in the series than previously thought. It’s another feather in the cap for Blumhouse, which continues its hot streak after a stellar 2017 that saw major successes like Get Out, Split, and Happy Death Day.

Falling from its three-weekend perch at No. 1, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was dethroned in its fourth weekend of release, falling two spots to No. 3 with $23.6 million. That’s down 55% from last weekend’s 3-day total, a significant drop that suggests Jumanji has been substantially cutting into its audience. Of course, its $572.5 million total thus far is nothing to sneeze at, as The Last Jedi is now the sixth-highest grossing domestic release of all time. The No. 5 film on that chart, Marvel’s The Avengers, is still a ways off at $623 million, but The Last Jedi should easily top that amount by the end of its run to enter the Top 5 of all-time.

No. 4 went to Fox’s surprisingly robust The Greatest Showman, which despite mixed-to-poor reviews has benefitted from strong word-of-mouth and dropped just 11% from its 3-day total last weekend. With $13.8 million in the bank this weekend, the Hugh Jackman musical’s domestic cume now stands at $76.9 million, with repeat business ensuring it will top $100 million domestically. The film’s gross has undoubtedly been helped by its hit soundtrack, which is predicted to hit No. 1 on the Billboard album chart next week.

Speaking of musicals, Pitch Perfect 3 snagged another $10.2 million in its third weekend, good for the No. 5 slot and a grand total of $86 million so far. At No. 6, Fox’s quiet but steady animated performer Ferdinand took in $7.7 million for a total of $70.4 million, while STX’s awards-season player Molly’s Game expanded to 1,608 screens and brought in a pretty good $7 million, enough to give it $4.22 million since its limited release on Christmas Day.

Also expanding nationwide this weekend was No. 8 Darkest Hour, which rode the Oscar buzz for Gary Oldman’s performance as Winston Churchill to $6.4 million on 1,733 screens, giving the prestige pic $28.4 million so far. Rounding out the Top 10, meanwhile, were Disney-Pixar’s animated hit Coco with $5.5 million ($192.1 total) and Sony’s All the Money in the World, which hasn’t exactly made good on its title with just $3.5 million in its third weekend of release and $20.1 million since opening on Christmas Day. With an estimated production budget of $50 million and millions of dollars spent on reshoots after Christopher Plummer replaced controversy-plagued Kevin Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty, it’s clearly not the result the studio was hoping for.

Two holdovers fell out of the Top 10 in their respective third weekends: Paramount’s Downsizing, which grossed $2.1 million for a disappointing total of $22.8 million; and Warner Bros.’ Father Figures, which managed only $1.2 million, lifting its cume to a limp $16.7 million.

Limited Release:

Steven Spielberg’s The Post continued to post impressive per-screen averages in its limited expansion, with $1.7 million on 36 screens and a $3.8 million total so far. The per-screen average in the Oscar contender’s third weekend was a spectacular $47,222, giving it spectacular momentum going into its wide release on January 12.

Speaking of Oscar contenders, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water added nearly 50 more screens and brought in $3.1 million in its sixth weekend of release (and its third in semi-wide release). The Guillermo del Toro-directed romantic fantasy now stands at $21.6 million, and could potentially get a boost if it manages to nab some trophies at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where it’s nominated for seven awards including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Entertainment Studios’ Hostiles expanded to 46 screens and grossed $310,000 in its third weekend of limited release, giving the Christian Bale-starring Western a so-so average of $6,739 and a total of $435,194 thus far. This one has flown more or less under the radar this awards season, having been overshadowed by a number of other end-of-year releases.

Overseas Update:

One of the biggest stories this weekend happened overseas, as Star Wars: the Last Jedi failed to capture the imagination of moviegoers in the increasingly-important Chinese market. With $28.7 million, it came in far lower than The Force Awakens, which grossed $52 million in its opening weekend in the country, and even did worse than Rogue One‘s $30 million. This can only be construed as a disappointment for Disney, which had banked on making the franchise a must-see event in China as it is elsewhere in the world.

While The Last Jedi‘s opening weekend result in China is far below what most had expected, the result isn’t a total surprise. Star Wars just isn’t a cultural phenomenon in China the way it is in the U.S. and many other Western nations, and as there was no real fanbase for the films prior to The Force Awakens‘ debut there (very few American films screened in the country at the height of the original trilogy’s popularity), it simply wasn’t able to gain a foothold so late in the game. The complex mythology established in the last six films is certainly a major factor in that.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took in an estimated $70 million internationally, giving it an overseas total of $275 million and $514 million worldwide after three weeks. It held the No. 1 spot in 50 markets, and even posted gains in several, including Russia. The film is slated to open next weekend in China.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 5 – SUN, JAN. 7

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $35,960,000 -28% 3,801 36 $9,461 $244,332,666 3 Sony / Columbia 2 Insidious: The Last Key $29,265,000 — 3,116 — $9,392 $29,265,000 1 Universal 3 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $23,551,000 -55% 4,232 0 $5,565 $572,513,602 4 Disney 4 The Greatest Showman $13,800,000 -11% 3,342 26 $4,129 $76,904,372 3 Fox 5 Pitch Perfect 3 $10,225,000 -39% 3,458 -10 $2,957 $85,982,090 3 Universal 6 Ferdinand $7,730,000 -32% 3,156 -181 $2,449 $70,499,118 4 Fox 7 Molly’s Game $7,000,000 198% 1,608 1337 $4,353 $14,216,560 2 STX Entertainment 8 Darkest Hour $6,355,000 16% 1,733 790 $3,667 $28,391,107 7 Focus Features 9 Coco $5,539,000 -26% 1,894 -210 $2,924 $192,081,961 7 Disney 10 All the Money in the World $3,550,000 -36% 2,123 49 $1,672 $20,131,909 2 Sony / TriStar 11 Wonder (2017) $2,400,000 -26% 1,258 65 $1,908 $126,657,086 8 Lionsgate 12 Downsizing $2,130,000 -55% 2,020 -648 $1,054 $22,860,118 3 Paramount 13 Father Figures $1,280,000 -67% 1,717 -1185 $745 $16,790,460 3 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Shape of Water $3,100,000 -12% 804 48 $3,856 $21,653,464 6 Fox Searchlight 2 I, Tonya $2,426,319 297% 242 193 $10,026 $5,294,538 5 Neon 3 Lady Bird $1,558,800 6% 562 170 $2,774 $34,114,891 10 A24 4 The Disaster Artist $781,530 -16% 478 -29 $1,635 $19,467,277 6 New Line / A24 5 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $705,000 4% 310 44 $2,274 $25,392,714 13 Fox Searchlight 6 Justice League $550,000 -54% 518 -697 $1,062 $227,025,639 8 Warner Bros. 7 Thor: Ragnarok $534,000 -38% 325 -215 $1,643 $312,478,786 10 Disney 8 Daddy’s Home 2 $500,000 -47% 429 -341 $1,166 $102,961,502 9 Paramount 9 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $445,000 -28% 314 -77 $1,417 $101,550,135 9 Fox 10 The Star $140,000 -71% 268 -393 $522 $40,447,599 8 Sony / Columbia 11 A Bad Moms Christmas $90,000 -43% 144 -70 $625 $72,068,678 10 STX Entertainment